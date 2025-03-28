BREAKING: New Chiefs Documentary in the Works
The Kansas City Chiefs started a dynasty since head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes came together as head coach and quarterback.
This duo is the best in the National Football League. Since becoming the starting quarterback, Mahomes and the Chiefs have won three Super Bowl titles. Also, the Chiefs have gotten to the AFC Championship game in every season since Mahomes took over under center.
When it is all said and done, Reid might go down as the greatest coach in NFL history and the same with Mahomes as a quarterback. The Chiefs have also brought in one of the best defensive coordinators in the history of the NFL, Steve Spagnuolo, who has been holding it down on the defensive side and has helped the Chiefs win those rings as well.
Now with all of their success over the years, ESPN is in the works of making a new multi-part docuseries that will cover the Chiefs history and the dynasty that started with Reid and Mahomes.
"A new ESPN Original Series on the Kansas City Chiefs is in development. Multi-part docuseries will explore the franchise's storied history & remarkable modern-day dynasty.. Told through unprecedented access to the team's '24 season," said ESPN in a press release on X/Twitter.
"The original documentary series – which was filmed over the course of the 2024 season and includes unprecedented access into the players’ lives on and off the field – details the Chiefs’ journey as the club completed a franchise-record 15-win regular season, captured a third-consecutive Lamar Hunt Trophy as AFC champions, and made a third-straight Super Bowl appearance in New Orleans," said ESPN.
"The remarkable run builds upon nearly a decade of tremendous success, during which the team made the playoffs every year (2015-24), won the AFC West Division title nine years running (2016-24), appeared in the AFC Championship Game seven years in a row (2018-24), and ultimately made five Super Bowl appearances over the past six years, raising the hallowed Vince Lombardi Trophy three times."
"Along the way, the series will spotlight the 65-year history of the Chiefs franchise dating back to its earliest days in Dallas, Texas, when the team was founded by the legendary sports innovator Lamar Hunt. It will explore the many highs and lows of the club’s iconic path to modern-day dynasty, detailed by countless untold stories and behind-the-scenes moments that have shaped its legacy."
