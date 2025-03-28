Insider Reveals What Chiefs May Do in 2025 NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to get better on both sides of the ball before getting ready for the 2025 NFL season. They have made some moves in free agency but they also lost key players from the team last season.
The Chiefs' biggest problem on the defensive side of the ball was getting after the quarterback when only sending four or five. The Chiefs did not do a good job of that throughout the season and it became an issue. The only times they were getting after the quarterback was when defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would send the house.
On the offensive side, the Chiefs' biggest problem was protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs want to do everything they can to get the best quarterback in the National Football League the best protection they can. Last season, Patrick Mahomes took the most sacks of his career.
General manager Brett Veach did address some of those problems but they still have areas to fill, and they will look to fill in those areas in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs have done a great job of finding talent in recent drafts to come in and have an instant impact on the team. They will look to do the same next month.
Sports Illustrated Senior NFL writer Albert Breer gave his insights on what the Chiefs might do in the first round of the draft.
"An offensive tackle, maybe a guy such as Conerly or Simmons slips to them, and now they throw him in the mix with incoming left tackle Jaylon Moore and up-and-down veteran right tackle Jawaan Taylor. But that’s projecting a lot," said Breer.
"It’s more likely that the best quality of player is available at defensive tackle or running back, though, based on the strength of the draft class," added Breer. "At the former, Michigan’s Kenneth Grant, Oregon’s Derrick Harmon or Ole Miss’s Walter Nolen would all represent really good value at 31. At the latter, assuming Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton are gone, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, and Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson could be options—the idea of Henderson in K.C. is pretty enticing.
The Chiefs have their sights set on going back to the Super Bowl and winning it this time. Having a good draft class will go a long way in making that happen.
