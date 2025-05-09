BREAKING: Patrick Mahomes' Half-Brother Lands Different NFL Tryout
The offseason is full of surprises. One surprise that happened so far this offseason came in the form of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' half-brother, Graham Walker, earning a try out with the Chiefs.
Walker joined the Chiefs during their rookie minicamp in pursuit of landing a contract with the franchise. The franchise ended up leaning a different way, signing three players who were trying out, which didn't include Walker. However, his journey of trying to get to the National Football League continues today.
Per The Charlotte Observer's Alex Zietlow, Walker is going to be testing the waters of landing a job with the Carolina Panthers. Zietlow revealed Mahomes' half-brother walking into the facility today, as the Panthers hold their rookie minicamp.
Walker plays the tight end position and is coming off one of his down seasons in the final year of his collegiate playing days. Spending the first three seasons with the Brown Bears, Walker's production fluctuates back and forth.
For example, in his freshman season, Walker totaled 658 receiving yards in 53 receptions. He also scored six touchdowns that season and averaged 12.4 yards per catch. Those 658 receiving yards were the most he would total in his collegiate seasons, but he saw the improvement climb again in year three.
The second season (his sophomore year), Walker's production took a step in the wrong direction, decreasing in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. The next season, though, he returned to what the Bears saw from his coming out of high school, again bringing in six touchdowns and 500+ receiving yards.
Last year, his only with the Rice Owls, the tight end totaled 24 receptions that went for 252 receiving yards. While he hasn't been able to show he can produce consistent numbers for multiple years in a row, his presence on the field has always come in handy whenever they need him.
Being blood with Mahomes must translate to similar traits on the football field, right? While he wasn't able to crack the Chiefs' roster, the Panthers' tight end is more flexible to add another player to the scheme.
