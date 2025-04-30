Chiefs on How College is Affecting NFL Rookies Now
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a good 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs went after the players they needed and did a good job of getting great value in the picks they had. The Chiefs are adding their biggest need, offensive line help, in the draft.
They went after help on the defensive line as well, and they got a couple of new weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the wide receiver position.
The Chiefs went into the draft knowing what players they wanted to go after, and they got their guys, but times have changed in the way teams go about looking at college prospects. Now with all the things that are going on in college football with the transfer portal and Name, Imagine, and Likeness. Now it is getting trickier to scout these players coming out of college.
"The biggest issue with the Name, Imagine, and Likeness, is that these kids do not stay in one college to develop," said Chiefs director of player Personnel Ryne Nutt. "They are consistently transforming. With the idea of okay, first off, that and that might be more of an issue with the transfer portal than NIL itself."
"I am all for it, players getting paid. It is when they transfer three times in one year. When are you getting developed? If you are always in the transfer portal or you are off the field, or you are not in a building. That is the thing. So now you are going to get players to come in, and they are not staying at a program. They are not getting a year's worth of training. They are getting maybe three, four months of strength training because they are gone or taking trips. But they are learning different offenses, different coaches."
"So, they are not getting in rhythm there. I think that is the biggest difference. And I think for scouting, like how do you get a good snapshot of a players's personal background and character when they have been at three different schools? You are going to hear a different report from, like, half the time, they are going to be different. The last school to have him, it is going to be usually positive because they want their guy drafted, and they are going to give you good stuff."
