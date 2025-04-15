Top QB Prospect Drawing Comparisons to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs were the only team to see quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the next superstar quarterback and a can not-miss talent when they selected him 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.
It was not that the Chiefs had that pick; they had to move up in that draft and jump a lot of teams to be able to select Mahomes. A lot of teams missed out on the chance to change their franchise that night.
After that, the Chiefs and Mahomes took off in a way no one expected them to. Once Mahomes became the starter, the Chiefs took a huge leap and started their dynasty. Mahomes and the Chiefs have won three Super Bowls together, and the Chiefs have never failed to at least reach the AFC Championship game with Mahomes under center.
Mahomes also became the best quarterback in the National Football League during that time. He still has a lot of time to go, and he is just getting started. Coming off another Super Bowl appearance last season, he will do his best to lead his team back to the big game next season and win it this time and add another ring to his collection.
Now with the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaching, a lot of teams are looking for their franchise quarterback, and a top prospect is drawing comparisons to Mahomes.
Cam Ward out of the University of Miami is the top quarterback prospect and will likely be selected with the first overall pick.
"I think now for the quarterback to be successful; he has to change arm angles, he has to stay off balance, let us say you throw the ball 35 times, the likely hood of you throwing from 20 clean pockets are not very good," said NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on First Take.
"I do believe you see some of the throws that he [Cam Ward] is making, and I think that kind of reminds him of Patrick [Mahomes]. But Patrick did not even look like Patrick. The Patrick at Texas Tech and to see what he has been able to do and able to get away with some things because of his supremely arm talent."
"Saying that is putting a lot of pressure."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.