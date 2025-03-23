Can Chiefs Maintain Excellence in Critical Situations?
The Kansas City Chiefs are already one of the best teams in the league in terms of talent. In addition to that, the Chiefs played exceptionally well in close games this past season. While their record in such games speaks to their resilience, it could also speak to a looming problem.
While the Chiefs are one of the best teams in the National Football League, going 11-0 in one-score games is unheard of and far from sustainable. Kansas City cannot plan on the ball bouncing their way every time next season, as opposing teams are likely to improve over the offseason.
Eric Williams of FOX Sports noted that while the Chiefs were undefeated in one-score games this past season, it would not be wise to expect them to be nearly as good in such situations next season. The Chiefs excelled in one-score games better than any other team in the league.
"Kansas City finished 11-0 in one-score games last season on its way to a 15-2 campaign, taking the top seed in the AFC. Although Mahomes is one of the best closers in league history, it's unlikely the Chiefs can repeat that success in 2025," Williams said.
"Certainly there are some upsides for Kansas City. The return of receiver Rashee Rice from a season-ending knee injury, along with bringing back Hollywood Brown in free agency and Xavier Worthy having a year of development under his belt, should lead to better production in the passing game. On the other side of the ball, the Chiefs will continue to have one of the top defenses in the league under the direction of guru Steve Spagnuolo.
"However, a regression to the mean in one-score games has to be the expectation in 2025, which means fewer wins during the regular season for the Chiefs — and a lower seed in the postseason.
The Chiefs still have a target on their back, even though they did not win the Super Bowl, proving they are the standard by which other teams in the league grade themselves. Still, their Super Bowl losses exposed all of their weaknesses for the entire league to dissect this offseason.
Kansas City must continue improving or else.
