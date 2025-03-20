Patrick Mahomes' Message to DeAndre Hopkins During Chiefs SB Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs had a horrible end to their season last season. The Chiefs lost in Super LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles after they had their worst performance of their season and simply did not have an answer for the Eagles all game.
As the game was winding down and the Chiefs were becoming aware that it was not going to be their year to win another Super Bowl, the Chiefs players started to share emotional moments with each other on the sidelines.
One moment that was captured was between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
"Even though we have a lot of the same guys coming back, there are guys that I will not get to play with again," said Mahomes.
"I appreciate everything you do brother, you helped us get here, man. I love you, brother. I cannot wait to be there when you get that gold jacket," Mahomes told Hopkins on the sidelines during their Super Bowl LIX loss.
"That hurts you more than losing the actual football game," added Mahomes. "You want to have that ultimate success that you talk about forever. I love all you brothers, we will be back."
"The journey is part of the progress and that is something that I enjoy. I like to be able to celebrate what all those guys and how much hard work they have put in. All those losses hurt, but the wins are sweet."
The Chiefs brought in Hopkins in the middle of last season to help the offense and Mahomes get the offense back on track. They both had their moments together, but they could not completely find their chemistry.
It is always difficult for players to come in in the middle of the season and find instant success, especially at the wide receiver position when you have to learn the playbook and the offense on the fly.
Hopkins did have his impact on games but could not completely find it in the playoffs. And the Chiefs had to make the hard choice to not bring back Hopkins this offseason for the 2025 season.
Hopkins has found his new team and home with the Baltimore Ravens. He will look to find his footing with quarterback Lamer Jackson.
