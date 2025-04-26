Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Chiefs Fifth Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs selected another defensive player in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs took linebacker Jeffrey Bassa out of the University of Oregon with the 156th overall pick. This is a good pick for the Chiefs at this point in the draft. The Chiefs addressed another one of their needs by taking a linebacker. The defense wants to be dominant again next season.
Bassa was part of a good defense last season in college. He can come in next season and learn from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and how his defense works. He can also learn from one of the best linebackers in the NFL in Nick Bolton. Do not be surprised if Bassa is a starter in his rookie season.
Bassa is a gap-sound run defender who keeps his eyes on the ball carrier and slips blocks as he works down the line of scrimmage. There's room for improvement in this area, but he can stack and shed blockers. Bassa is reliable wrapping up on tackles and closes well breaking up passes. He ran a 4.63 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and matches up with tight ends well. He slips blocks, tracks the quarterback and closes in time while rushing the passer.-- Steve Muench
What did the Chiefs Kingdom have to say about Bassa?
"Veach is making a statement this draft, OLine and defense!" said another fan.
"This is the annuals chiefs troll job veach does…" said another fan.
"for the love of god don’t start the season with hunt and Pacheco man," said another fan.
"Love this dude but it should have been Devin Neal smh," said another fan.
"Why does everyone think we need a running back, we have Pacheco, hunt Mitchell, and Steele if that’s not enough," said another fan.
"Not a RB but a former DB that plays LB and he can apparently cover TEs so sounds good to me," said another fan.
"Seriously, Veach? I hope Devin Neal shreds our defense every time we play against him," said another fan.
"Finally have a Duck in the Red Kingdom! Good pick too. Bases is a beast! Go Chiefs," said another fan.
"A super deep RB draft, and all the good ones will be gone.... Didn't need to trade up for this pick," said another fan.
"Crazy good pick…. You guys have no idea the value you are getting here," said another fan.
