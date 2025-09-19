Chris Jones Shouts Out Chiefs’ DBs for Gritty Showing vs. Eagles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke from the podium at team headquarters prior to Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs this week will visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On having more urgency when 0-2:
JONES: “I think it’s always a sense of urgency in this building. Urgency kind of picks up when you’re not winning. The energy is good. I think you gotta keep the energy high. Still first quarter of the season; can’t get down on ourselves. We gotta continue to push each other and get the best out of each other, tighten up on the details.”
On more energy in Game 2, compared to Game 3:
JONES: “Of course. I think it was a step toward progression. And one step a day, that’s what I tell the guys: ‘One step a day.’ We don’t have to take huge strides. If we continue to take one step a day, and by the time we get to December, we can look back at this moment of adversity and we can learn a lot from it and we can continue to build from it.
“We’re all in this together, we’re all leaning on each other, pushing the best out of each other and we’re taking one step a day. Progress compounds and we continue to take a step a day. We’ll still get better, and we’ll get this thing turned around soon, very soon.”
On the play of his defensive secondary against the reigning world champion Eagles:
JONES: “Listen, there are areas of improvement. Front end, back end, all-around defense. How many passing yards did we give up? We gave up, what 101 passing yards? I have so much respect for those receivers on the Philadelphia Eagles. You got DeVonta Smith, who was a Heisman (winner) and you got A.J. Brown, who is a 1,000-yard receiver just walking out there.
“And we gave up 100, so there’s no complaining there. Those back-end guys, how much better do we want them to be? These are two No. 1 receivers in this league. Two top-10 receivers in this league. We gave up 100 yards. Y’all have a beautiful day.”
