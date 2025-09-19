Arrowhead Report

Chris Jones Shouts Out Chiefs’ DBs for Gritty Showing vs. Eagles

What Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said from the podium prior to Thursday’s practice.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke from the podium at team headquarters prior to Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs this week will visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

On having more urgency when 0-2:

JONES: “I think it’s always a sense of urgency in this building. Urgency kind of picks up when you’re not winning. The energy is good. I think you gotta keep the energy high. Still first quarter of the season; can’t get down on ourselves. We gotta continue to push each other and get the best out of each other, tighten up on the details.”

On more energy in Game 2, compared to Game 3:

JONES: “Of course. I think it was a step toward progression. And one step a day, that’s what I tell the guys: ‘One step a day.’ We don’t have to take huge strides. If we continue to take one step a day, and by the time we get to December, we can look back at this moment of adversity and we can learn a lot from it and we can continue to build from it.

Chris Jones, Patrick Mahome
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“We’re all in this together, we’re all leaning on each other, pushing the best out of each other and we’re taking one step a day. Progress compounds and we continue to take a step a day. We’ll still get better, and we’ll get this thing turned around soon, very soon.”

On the play of his defensive secondary against the reigning world champion Eagles:

JONES: “Listen, there are areas of improvement. Front end, back end, all-around defense. How many passing yards did we give up? We gave up, what 101 passing yards? I have so much respect for those receivers on the Philadelphia Eagles. You got DeVonta Smith, who was a Heisman (winner) and you got A.J. Brown, who is a 1,000-yard receiver just walking out there.

Nohl Williams, DeVonta Smit
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is unable to make a reception defended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“And we gave up 100, so there’s no complaining there. Those back-end guys, how much better do we want them to be? These are two No. 1 receivers in this league. Two top-10 receivers in this league. We gave up 100 yards. Y’all have a beautiful day.”

Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI