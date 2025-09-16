History on Their Side: Why Chiefs Have Playoff Path
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs are 0-2 for the first time since the Obama Administration, but Kansas City’s record isn’t the same as the mark they share with the Giants.
Those two teams will square off on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), but the Giants have already dropped two division games. They’re 0-2 in their conference and already have a steeper hole than the Chiefs.
Since 2002 realignment
In fact, since the NFL realigned to eight four-team divisions and expanded to 32 clubs in 2002, no team has opened 0-2 with two division losses and come back to win that division.
However, teams like the Chiefs who’ve started 0-2 with one-or-fewer division losses, have much better odds. In each of the last three seasons, an NFL team has started 0-2 and rebounded to win their divisions.
The Los Angeles Rams, who actually were 1-4 over their first five games, did it in 2024. The Houston Texans overcame 0-2 to win the AFC South in 2023, and the Cincinnati Bengals went 12-2 over their final 14 to capture the AFC North in 2022.
Since expanded playoffs in 2020
However, over five seasons since the league added a playoff team to each conference in 2020, 41 clubs have started 0-2 and only five have earned postseason berths. Three of them did it last year, though: The Rams, Ravens and Broncos.
In other words, the Chiefs still control most of their own destiny over the final 15 games.
The Giants, on the other hand, are already in trouble according to history. And the 105-year-old Chicago Bears, also 0-2 with two division losses under new head coach Ben Johnson, have never recovered from any 0-2 start.
Russell Wilson and the Giants made a valiant effort to avoid that 0-2 start, however. In a 40-37 overtime loss at Dallas on Sunday, the quarterback was 30 of 41 for 450 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson combined for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 17 receptions.
The game had an incredible six lead changes after the start of the fourth quarter, including Brandon Aubrey’s sudden-death, 46-yard field goal. The Dallas kicker also nailed a 64-yarder with no time remaining to send the contest to overtime.
Kansas City must overcome its own franchise history to make the playoffs, though. The last six times the Chiefs have started 0-2, they were shut out of the postseason.
The most thorough choice for Chiefs Kingdom news, always free, is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, join our conversation on whether the Chiefs will rebound from 0-2 by visiting our Facebook page (here).