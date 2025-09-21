Daily Double: Here’s What Chiefs Believe Will Unlock Pass-Rush
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Steve Spagnuolo was as surprised as anyone when Chiefs analytics ace Mike Frazier flashed the data after Kansas City’s 20-17 loss to Philadelphia.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones was double-teamed on 65 percent of snaps.
“That's a lot,” Spagnuolo said Thursday, asked about Jones’ decline in pressure rate. “Is he capable of beating double-teams? Yeah, but it's tough to do, play in, play out. That might have something to do with it.
“And, looking at things, I don't just grade it on sacks. I'm glad you bring up his pressures, because I think that's the most important thing. But hopefully we can get rolling here and get the down and distance favorable to us. Maybe that'll change, but we're banking on Chris.”
Banking on Jones
The Chiefs literally banked on Jones last season, signing him to a five-year contract worth nearly $159 million. And while he’s yet to get a sack in two games, Spagnuolo is hoping the tackle’s double-team rate will translate into more one-on-one wins for teammates -- just as it did for rookie Omarr Norman-Lott last week.
A 6-6, 310-pound veteran in his 10th year out of Mississippi State, Jones’ success in getting to the quarterback has proven contagious for the team. The Chiefs have won six straight, including playoffs, when he gets at least one sack. And when he gets double-teamed, as he likely will when the Chiefs visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), he welcomes the challenge.
“Well, for me, Year 10, just got to find more ways to be effective,” Jones said Thursday. “Find more ways to get my guys around me going. Once I get those guys going, it could creep me up and I'm able to win over the line.
“It's been going on for a while, so I don't think that's changing anytime soon.”
Russell Wilson
Neither does Spagnuolo, who needs to prepare for a bit of the unknown this week. Quarterback Russell Wilson has lost seven straight games against the Chiefs, and has been sacked 25 times over the last five meetings. However, the savvy veteran last week passed for 450 yards and three touchdowns at Dallas.
Jones is the lightning rod, though. And the Giants are expected to pass more than the Eagles in Week 2.
“Now, there were a couple of downs there last week where they kept seven people,” Spagnuolo said, referring to the number of blockers protecting Jalen Hurts. “You know, after we ran a couple of pressures, they started to do that a little bit. So not everybody's got a single.”
Jones can’t wait. He knows sacks sometimes come in bunches. He’s looking forward to what the defense can do to improve on its impressive effort against the Eagles.
“I think it was a step toward progression, one step a day,” he said. “That's what I tell the guys, one step a day. We don't have to take huge strides. We continue to take one step a day. And by the time we get in December, we can look back at this moment, adversity, and we can learn a lot from it. We can continue to build from it.
“Progress compounds. Continue to take a step a day. We'll still get better, and we'll get this team turned around soon, very soon.”
