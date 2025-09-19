Spags Has Fond Memories of ’07 Giants, With Caveat
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It was 18 years ago but Steve Spagnuolo recalls it with instant photographic clarity. The new defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, his team had allowed 80 points in falling to 0-2.
“We had a pretty memorable game,” Spagnuolo remembered Thursday of the Sept. 23, 2007, contest. “We went to Washington, and it was pretty nip and tuck, and we had a good goal-line stand in the fourth quarter. We stopped them on fourth down.”
They not only stopped the Redskins on fourth down; the Giants also stopped them on four consecutive snaps after Washington had first-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Protecting a 24-17 lead, the Giants in the final seconds saw Jason Campbell spike the ball, throw a second-down incompletion and hand off twice to 224-pound Ladell Betts. Two straight no-gains.
First win was special, last win was historic
That was New York’s first win in 2007. The Giants’ final win in 2007 was beating the 18-0 Patriots in Super Bowl 42. And, ironically, that team was the NFL’s last club to begin a season 0-2 and win the Super Bowl.
“Everybody thinks you're gonna repeat history,” Spagnuolo said. “It's hard to do. That was a pretty special year. What I do remember about it is the guys. Nobody panicked. Nobody jumped ship. Everybody kind of stuck with it.
“There could’ve been that. And I was new back then, so the defense could’ve said, ‘This guy doesn’t know what he’s talking about; what are we doing all this stuff for?’”
Fast forward to 2025
Rest assured, the Chiefs have no such thoughts about Spagnuolo as they enter a strikingly similar situation in visiting his former team on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). No one is jumping ship, either. In fact, quite the opposite.
“We’re all excited for the challenge,” safety Bryan Cook said Wednesday, after his first career 0-2 start. “Haven't been in this situation before … but other times I had throughout my life. You’re talking about, ‘I lost two games in NFL,’ but like, I'm still in NFL, know what I’m saying? It's still a little different, but we get an opportunity to play against a great quarterback and great receivers. So, I'm excited for the opportunity.”
That quarterback and receivers – Russell Wilson, Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson – combined in last week’s overtime loss at Dallas for 309 yards and three TDs on 17 catches. But as defensive tackle Chris Jones noted, the 2025 Chiefs already have an impressive game on tape against some great receivers.
“We gave up, what, 101 passing yards?” Jones said Thursday. “I have so much respect for those receivers on the Philadelphia Eagles. You got DeVonta Smith, who was a Heisman, and you got A.J. Brown, who is a 1,000-yard receiver just walking out there.
“And we gave up 100, so there’s no complaining there. Those back-end guys, how much better do we want them to be? These are two No. 1 receivers in this league. Two top-10 receivers in this league. We gave up 100 yards. Y’all have a beautiful day.”
But Spagnuolo knows no two teams, and no two weeks, are exactly the same. He’ll have a different game plan this week. And he’d take a win any way the Chiefs can get it.
Spagnuolo had something different for the Chiefs in 2017, the last time Kansas City visited MetLife Stadium to meet the Giants. Back with the Giants as defensive coordinator, the Giants were 1-8 but they shut down Andy Reid, Alex Smith and the Chiefs in a 12-9 overtime victory.
And even those Patriots that Spagnuolo disappointed in 2007 managed to fight through several sub-par starts to return to Super Bowls. But Spagnuolo is firmly focused on stopping the 2025 Giants, not remembering Giants teams in history books.
“It'd be great to repeat that but every team is different,” he said. “Quite honestly, all I'm really thinking about is this next game, not what happens down the road. … We can talk about trying to find a way to win one game together.”
