Chiefs Defensive Players Make Strong Case for All-Pro
The Kansas City Chiefs defense once again has been the best unit on this team this season. Last season was the same for the Chiefs. And this defense is always up for the challenge. The Chiefs' defense, even with all the moving pieces this season, has been one of the best in the National Football League. It is great to have the best defensive coordinator in the NFL in Steve Spagnuolo. Spagnuolo has always been the best at getting his players ready to play at a high level.
The Chiefs' defense has been able to keep the offense in a lot of games over the last two seasons. And this season, you can say the same for this defense. The Chiefs' defense, if they continue to get support from their offense like they did in Week 4, will be more dominant. The defense has been flying around and making plays all over the field. If this team wants to be something special, it is going to get going on both sides of the ball. But we know that the defense is doing its part.
Two players who have been key for the defense in having a great start to the season have been defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback Trent McDuffie. We all know that the Jones is the backbone of this defense on and off the field. He is still playing at his All-Pro self. Jones has been all over the field, and he is still causing all kinds of problems for opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks.
As for McDuffie he is the back bone on the backside of the defense. He has been a top cornerback in this league this season. And he is turning into one of the best right now.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated put Jones and McDuffie on his All-Pro team for the first quarter of the season.
Slot cornerback
First team (1): Trent McDuffie, Chiefs
Since entering the league in 2022, McDuffie has been a star in Kansas City. This year has been no different early on, with the fourth-year pro locking receivers down in the slot and on the perimeter. He has three passes defensed and 17 tackles while posting a 70.6 coverage grade on PFF.
Defensive tackles
First team (2): Jeffery Simmons, Titans; Chris Jones, Chiefs
Jones, a future Hall of Famer, continues to create havoc in his age-31 season. He has only one sack, but he’s posted 10 hurries, third-best in football, while taking on double teams on most downs.
