Clark Hunt Updates Chiefs’ Stadium Situation, Josh Simmons and More
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt provided a midseason update on the team’s stadium situation, the progress of the team on the field and more prior to Monday’s game.
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On how he processed the team’s 0-2 start:
I think, like every Chiefs fan, I was very disappointed. It’s not the start that we wanted to get off to. We’ve had a lot of years with Andy as the head coach where we start and run off a streak of games that we win. That was not the case this year. I knew Andy and his staff would keep slugging away at it. One thing that’s true about an NFL season is that it’s really a marathon. And that was what we reflected on, a long ways to go and a lot of opportunity to improve. And it’s been gratifying to see that over the last few weeks.”
On how the Chiefs have changed directions this season:
“I think it’s a combination of a couple of things. One, we’ve gotten a little bit healthier, gotten some players back on the field. I think some of the young players have matured quickly and are playing important roles at this point. And then as I mentioned earlier, Andy and his staff do a great job of teaching throughout the year and I think you’re seeing the benefit of that.”
On being out of the playoffs if they started today and the road ahead:
“There are a lot of great teams in the NFL and one of the best things about the league every year is how there’s change in terms of who’s at the top. Naturally, I hope the Chiefs are at the top every year, but it’s not always going to be like that. I mentioned earlier that we still have a long ways to go and we have to keep fighting and keep working at it. Hopefully, when we get to the end of the season, we’re in the playoffs.”
On the trade deadline:
“Brett Veach has historically been pretty aggressive at the trade deadline. If he feels like we have a need, he’s not shy about addressing it. And I think that’ll be true again this year. Obviously, an important part of it is where you stand from an injury standpoint. We’ve been pretty fortunate up to this point. We were sad to lose (Omarr) Norman-Lott last week, and that definitely hurt us on the defensive line.”
On Josh Simmons’ absence:
“It’s not something I can go into but it is a private family matter. And we’ve had good communication with him, and there’s an understanding by both parties where he is. And we’re hopeful to have him back with the team sometime in the future.”
On his confidence level that Simmons will return:
“I do. I do feel pretty good.”
On whether the Chiefs have begun conversations with the new Jackson County executive:
“We have had some preliminary conversations with him. He obviously has a lot of things on his plate, but he expressed an eagerness to work with us and we expect to expand those conversations in the coming weeks.”
On whether the stadium situation has changed, or if the franchise is still pursuing both options (Kansas and Missouri):
“We are. We’re still working on both the renovation of GEHA Field at Arrowhead as well as the possibility of building a new stadium somewhere in the metro area.
“I wouldn’t say we’re in limbo. Stadium projects move at their own pace, and we’ve learned over the year that you can’t really force them to go faster even if you want them to. So, it’s just important for us to keep working both options. We’re glad that we have both options and hopefully sometime in the near future we’ll get to a decision.”
On whether they’re making plans to push a measure on the April ballot in the Jackson County election:
“If we pursued the renovation option, there’s a chance that we’d be on a ballot next year; it doesn’t necessarily need to be April. We haven’t gotten that specific in terms of timing at this point.”
On his childhood memories of the World Cup:
“First of all, let me just say that I think the fan fest that the organizing committee is planning here is going to be absolutely fantastic, both for fans who are in town to see games, as well as for the fan base here in Kansas City. And I would encourage everybody to go out and see it.
“The story referring to was at the 1974 World Cup in West Germany, which was the first World Cup I attended. And I was there with my father in the plaza in Dusseldorf, Germany. And this was an early, early example of the fan fest, how the locals had put up some games for kids, and kids could play, and there was one where you could kick a ball through a hole in a wooden wall. Naturally, my dad who’s nicknamed those games was eager to jump up there and give it a try, and he did that and he was just okay. He then encouraged me to do it, and I had a bit more success than him, which was a lot of fun.”
On whether that was a core memory for him:
“Absolutely. That was my first World Cup memory.”
On Rashee Rice:
“We really feel like Rashee has been on the right track over the last year. He clearly made a very bad mistake and used some very poor judgment, and I think he learned a lot from that. We've really seen him mature, which is important. It's okay to commit one mistake, but you've got to learn from it and I think he certainly has done that. I think he's really assumed a leadership role with the team. I know his teammates have wanted to have him back.”
On the Chiefs’ version of the Nike Rivalries Uniforms:
“Well, we're open to see what Nike has for us. I think, like all of us, some of the uniforms are some I’ve really liked, and some I haven't. And we'll just see how that plays out for the Chiefs over the next couple of years.”
On whether he’s seen any Chiefs uniforms:
“I haven’t.”
