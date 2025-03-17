Current Draft Order Connects With Important Chiefs History
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a busy start to free agency and the offseason as a whole. The Chiefs are getting set to make another run to get back to the Super Bowl next year. The Chiefs have improved their roster in some areas but still are looking to improve in other spots.
In recent years many teams around the NFL have been going into the offseason trying to catch up with the Chiefs and now after last season, the Chiefs are the team looking to get players in positions that make teams favorites to win it all.
Now that most teams are done with free agency, the NFL teams will try to improve in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs who barely are clearing the cap will have to look into drafting players to fill the rest of the holes that they have from free agency.
One thing about the upcoming draft that is making it hard to tell how teams will approach or which players they will select, is the fact that there are many unknowns. This year's quarterback class has been called the weakest in something, but like many times the experts can be wrong.
And there are many unknowns with other position players. Some teams will be reaching and some may let some players pass them by because of what they are hearing from the outside.
On Monday, ESPN's NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter gave an interesting quote as the NFL is heading into drafting season.
"So far, there have been no trades involving 1st-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft," said Schefter on X/Twitter. "This is the closest to the start of the NFL Draft in which there have been no trades for 1st-round picks since 1993, when five days before that year’s Draft, the Chiefs traded a first-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for QB Joe Montana, per ESPN’s Evan Kaplan."
We know how that trade went for the Chiefs. But in recent drafts, teams that have traded up to get their guy in the first round, it has not really worked out for them. So even trading their future to have a player that they do not even know will plan out.
