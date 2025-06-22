The Chiefs Possess Two Swiss Army Knife-like Players
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the more successful franchises in the National Football League, and it's not by luck. The players brought into the system have almost all been contributors, helping lead the franchise to three Super Bowl championships since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over in 2018.
While the franchise lost the Super Bowl this past season, the expectations have not wavered. The goal for the Chiefs is to hoist up the Lombardi Trophy again, especially since that has become the presence over the last few seasons.
The Chiefs have several youthful pieces who have been added to the puzzle since the 2024 campaign, but two of whom jump off the page when looking at the depth of the roster: wide receiver Xavier Worthy and rookie running back Brashard Smith.
Worthy took a giant step forward as a rookie, hauling in the second-most receiving yards for the franchise in 2024. While he is likely to have a big role in the wide receiving room going into year two, Worthy has been named a player that the franchise could utilize in another way in 2025.
According to assistant head coach Dave Toub, Worthy is in the running to be utilized as a punt returner next season, as well as fulfilling his duties on the receiving side of the football. Coach Toub had nothing but a positive outlook for Worthy being considered for that position.
"I say he’s the best punt returner nobody knows about right now in the league, and that’s Worthy, so hopefully we get him back there, too," Toub said.
Smith, on the other hand, is in a position to do whatever he can to help the team win. Drafted in the seventh round, Smith has a background as a wide receiver, but is now a running back. His skillset at both will only benefit the Chiefs; however, they choose to use him going into the new season.
Smith rushed for over 1,300 yards last season with SMU, as well as collected 327 receiving yards, both of which were collegiate career highs. With a shaky running back room and a punt return job open, Chiefs Kingdom shouldn't be surprised to see Smith used one way or another in his rookie campaign.
Thanks for stopping in and reading! Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Click below to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.