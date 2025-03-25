NFL Draft: Who Is the Chiefs' Most Mocked Player?
The Kansas City Chiefs have the 31st overall pick in the upcoming draft, and it's hard to predict who will be available by the time they make their selection. They are a team that most prospects would wanna play for, as every year, they are Super Bowl contenders.
In that same vein, their pick has to be someone who's ready to contribute to their championship roster immediately. They have the option to draft a prospect and let them develop, but they risk falling out of serious contention if their first-round pick isn't a home run.
As long as the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Steve Spagnuolo, they should always be in contention for the AFC championship game. However, if they want their success to last, it would go a long way for them if their next pick is able to make an impact as a rookie.
Pro Football Focus recently published an article that saw the most talked about prospects when it came to each individual team through their draft simulator. According to them, the player most tied to the Chiefs is Derrick Harmon, a defensive lineman prospect from the University of Oregon.
"Harmon has just one year of notable production, but that season showcased a player with a high football IQ, consistent competitiveness and NFL-level quickness. He can be an effective 3-technique defensive lineman for an even front".
While their defensive line is far from their most pressing need, all the star offensive lineman prospects may be already off the board by the time they make their selection. Unless they want to trade up for one, this may be the reality the Chiefs are faced with.
In 2024, Harmon had the best year of his collegiate career. He had 45 total tackles to go with two passes defended, two forced fumbles, and five sacks. Harmon has been linked to the Chiefs before in previous mock drafts, so it doesn't surprise me that he would be the name most linked to them.
His lone year spent with the Oregon Ducks was impressive, but it may be that NFL scouts haven't seen enough production from him to warrant him being selected higher. Either way, the Chiefs could benefit from him sliding down the draft board and adding another star pass rusher to their defense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.