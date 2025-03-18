NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs Select Replacement for Chris Jones
The Kansas City Chiefs have the second-to-last pick in the first round after their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. So far, since then, they've done a good job in free agency at targeting players that fill in their weaknesses.
For a roster that has made it to the Super Bowl three years in a row, there isn't much that can be upgraded all that much. Their offensive line got exposed against the Eagles, but they made sure to retain Trey Smith and sign Jaylon Moore from the San Francisco 49ers.
When it comes to the draft, they should have the attitude that whatever prospect is the most talented, they should pick. They can't anticipate who'll be left by the time they make their selection, and unless they trade up for a prospect they want, it'll have to be the best talent available.
John Kosko is an NFL analyst who works for Pro Football Focus, and he recently published a mock draft. In that mock draft, he thinks the Chiefs should select defensive lineman Derrick Harmon from the University of Oregon.
"The Chiefs would love to find an offensive lineman here, but with the best available ranking in the late 40s on PFF's big board, they select the next best available pass rusher in Harmon. His 55 quarterback pressures in 2024 led the FBS. The potential to learn from Chris Jones makes the Chiefs an ideal landing spot" said Kosko.
In 2024, Harmon had 45 total tackles and five sacks, as well as two forced fumbles and two passes defended. Harmon is a prospect who will most likely be there by the time the Chiefs make their selection, so they should be looking into him.
While their defense isn't their biggest need, Chris Jones is getting older. Eventually, they'll need to replace him. Jones will remain great for the next couple of years, which gives Harmon not only an opportunity to play alongside him but also to learn from a player exiting their prime.
This pick would also give them a pass-rush duo of Harmon and George Karlaftis, who could lead this defense for many years to come. They need offensive line help and would love to find that in the draft, but if that's not available, Harmon would be productive for them right out of the gate.
