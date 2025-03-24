NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs Help Out Their Secondary
The Kansas City Chiefs have the 31st pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and they could go in many different directions. It has to be a prospect that helps them as soon as next year because, though they lost in the Super Bowl, their window of contention is not over.
Other than the offensive line, there aren't a lot of positions of need for the Chiefs that they didn't help fix in free agency. Their receiver room was a bit subpar last season, but after re-signing Hollywood Brown, the only thing they could hope for is for them to stay healthy, and they should be good.
In years prior, when they've lost the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have been aggressive in trading up for a prospect they love. Could they do a similar tactic this year to ensure their dynasty doesn't flame out? It's possible they may want to do that or wait to see what talent falls to them.
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently put together a mock draft. In this mock draft, the Chiefs select Shavon Revel Jr, a cornerback prospect from East Carolina University, to help out their secondary.
"Kansas City signed Kristian Fulton to play on the boundary, but in an ideal world, it would still add another body to enable Trent McDuffie to move back into the slot full-time. The presence of Fulton allows the franchise to bring Shavon Revel along slowly as he recovers from a serious injury", said Edwards.
Revel Jr. has overcome a lot of obstacles to get to the point where he'll be able to be drafted by an NFL team, and to be drafted by a serious contender would be for a great story in the NFL. After an amazing 2023 season, he suffered an ACL injury in practice that kept him out for most of the 2024 season.
Being on the Chiefs, who already have a good secondary, will enable him to recover from such a serious injury and fully recuperate. The Chiefs would benefit from adding another young ballhawk to their defense in addition to Jaden Hicks and Trent McDuffie.
