NFL Draft: SEC Defender An Ideal Fit for Chiefs
With the free agency period looking like it has ended, the Kansas City Chiefs will now look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft next month to add more talent and find the best pieces that best fit the team's needs and their scheme.
The Chiefs will go into the draft with an idea of what players they want to go after. If all goes to plan with their picks, they will definitely improve their team next season.
The Chiefs' free agency class was good after losing a lot of key players from their team in 2024. The Chiefs have addressed the major problems from last season, but they need to get some spots filled and add some serious depth on both sides of the ball.
The Chiefs are looking to have a sense of what their depth chart looks like before the draft and fill in the holes.
The team needs to address both sides in the draft but the Chiefs can take a defensive approach in the early rounds after their main focus was the offense in free agency. The Chiefs lost key players on all three levels of the defense and there is some serious talent in the draft on the defensive side.
One player that will be an ideal fit on the Chiefs defense is defensive lineman Jared Ivey from Ole Miss. Ivey's size is something that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would like to have in his defensive front.
"Despite consecutive seasons of production in opponents’ backfields, Ivey’s strengths and weaknesses converge for a feast-or-famine playing style," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"His rush is segmented and leggy with average short-area closing burst for an edge rusher. He lacks anchor and contact balance to command the point. On the other hand, Ivey is surprisingly slippery, using his stride, length and upper-body swivel to shapeshift and circumvent blocks. He needs to play with a little more edge but has enough disruption potential to become a rotational 4-3 defensive end with sub-rush potential inside."
Ivey would be a big addition to the Chiefs if they can select him in the draft. Ivey can also play on the inside of the defensive line if needed to; he simply seems like an idea fit with the Chiefs.
