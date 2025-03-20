NFL Mock Draft: Another Offensive Lineman Linked to Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are mostly a complete team despite losing notable players in free agency, such as Justin Reid and Tershawn Wharton. They still look like a team that'd ready to compete in the AFC next year and could possibly make it back to the Super Bowl again.
If they have aspirations to get back to the big game and avenge their embarrassing loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, they will have to take care of the biggest reason why they lost that game in the first place: their offensive line.
The franchise-tagged Trey Smith and signed Jaylon Moore out of free agency, but is that really enough? They also traded away Joe Thuney, and if the Chiefs want to continue their dynasty, there has to be some serious overhaul.
Unfortunately for them, most of the big-name free-agent offensive linemen have already been scooped up by other teams. This leaves only one option for Andy Reid and the Chiefs, and that's to find a prospect through the draft.
Luckily for them, this draft class has an abundance of offensive lineman prospects they could target in the first round. Joel Klatt is a lead college football analyst, and he recently published a mock draft in which the Chiefs select offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery.
"Left tackle was a problem for the Chiefs last season, and they've already played musical chairs at the position this offseason. They traded away Joe Thuney, who temporarily started at the position, and signed Jaylon Moore to likely play the position. But Moore has never been a full-time starter there. Ersery was an All-American at Minnesota and is experienced (38 starts), which would help the Chiefs replenish their talent at a rare position of need" said Klatt.
Ersery tested very well at the combine, with his speed and explosive capabilities shining through despite his immense size. He was born in Kansas City, so they would keep him close to him, and he could be their future at left tackle after Moore's contract is up.
The Chiefs have been linked to many offensive linemen across multiple mock drafts because it's their safest choice. It may not be the most exciting, but they spent last year's first-rounder on the fastest receiver in combine history, they need to make a safe selection this year.
