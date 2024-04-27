2024 NFL Draft Day Three: Best Available Prospects for Chiefs
The 2024 NFL Draft is well underway, and Saturday brings the final stretch as clubs will pick in rounds four, five, six and seven to cap things off.
For the Kansas City Chiefs, general manager Brett Veach and his staff enter Day Three with five picks to work with. That list consists of a pair of fourth-round selections, a fifth-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a seventh-rounder. The franchise's specific slots look a lot different than they did coming into the draft, although securing Xavier Worthy and Kingsley Suamataia is worth the changes. Luckily for Kansas City, there's a considerable amount of quality talent left on the board.
As the start of Day Three approaches, who are some prospects to watch? Let's take a look at a handful of the best available at each position that could intrigue the Chiefs on Saturday.
QB, Specialists: Now a possibility
- Spencer Rattler (South Carolina)
- Michael Pratt (Tulane)
- Jordan Travis (Florida State)
- Joe Milton III (Tennessee)
- Sam Hartman (Notre Dame)
- Devin Leary (Kentucky)
- Tory Taylor (Iowa)
- Ryan Rehkow (BYU)
- Jack Browning (San Diego State)
While Carson Wentz is clearly Patrick Mahomes' backup for the 2024-25 campaign, this would be an appropriate time to consider a quarterback for the final portion of the draft. There are a couple of intriguing candidates, as well as some punters on the board who could serve as competition or a long-term plan at that position.
RB: A healthy group
- Jaylen Wright (Tennessee)
- Braelon Allen (Wisconsin)
- Ray Davis (Kentucky)
- Isaac Guerendo (Louisville)
- Will Shipley (Clemson)
- Bucky Irving (Oregon)
- Rasheen Ali (Marshall)
- Dylan Laube (New Hampshire)
Running back is a sneaky position where it would behoove Kansas City to add a body. Isiah Pacheco's durability isn't fantastic, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on a one-year deal. Jerick McKinnon remains on the open market and there isn't a clear-cut RB3 in town. Just about everyone on the above list, in addition to some not in the group, would be nice depth.
WR: One more piece on offense?
- Troy Franklin (Oregon)
- Javon Baker (UCF)
- Devontez "Tez" Walker (North Carolina)
- Brenden Rice (USC)
- Malik Washington (Virginia)
- Johnny Wilson (Florida State)
- Tahj Washington (USC)
- Jamari Thrash (Louisville)
- Anthony Gould (Oregon State)
Worthy is the Chiefs' big fish at wideout, and rightfully so. If Veach and his staff like what they see on Day Three, though, double-dipping at the position wouldn't be a bad move. Players like Franklin, Baker and even Walker were widely regarded as Day Two talents but they're still available. There's plenty of value left here.
TE: One big fish and depth elsewhere
- Ja'Tavion Sanders (Texas)
- Cade Stover (Ohio State)
- Jaheim Bell (Florida State)
- AJ Barner (Michigan)
- Theo Johnson (Penn State)
- Tanner McLachlan (Arizona)
- Jared Wiley (TCU)
- Erick All (Iowa)
Speaking of plenty of talent left, tight end hasn't been a huge position in this draft. Arguably the draft's second-best player there, Sanders, hasn't been picked yet and didn't go in the top 100. He'd be an ideal piece next to Travis Kelce, and several of his peers on that list could step in and play roles in year one and beyond.
OT: Unlikely to double-dip
- Javon Foster (Missouri)
- Christian Jones (Texas)
- Tylan Grable (UCF)
- Frank Crum (Wyoming)
- Walter Rouse (Oklahoma)
After selecting Suamataia in round two, the Chiefs are unlikely to add another rookie tackle to the ranks. The board has thinned out anyway, so they wouldn't be missing out on much. Taking a flier on someone like Foster, Crum or Jones as a flex piece wouldn't be the worst idea, however.
iOL: Considerable depth remaining
- Mason McCormick (South Dakota State)
- Christian Mahogany (Boston College)
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (Georgia)
- Tanor Bortolini (Wisconsin)
- Beaux Limmer (Arkansas)
- Dylan McMahon (NC State)
Given the contract situations of Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, this is an area Kansas City should look to attack. Multiple backup-level members of this class — McCormick, Mahogany, Bortolini and more — would be nice Day Three adds at just about any point.
iDL: Still a position of need
- Mekhi Wingo (LSU)
- Leonard Taylor (Miami)
- Khristian Boyd (Northern Iowa)
- Justin Eboigbe (Alabama)
- Tyler Davis (Clemson)
- Jordan Jefferson (LSU)
- Fabien Lovett Sr. (Florida State)
- Marcus Harris (Auburn)
- Gabe Hall (Baylor)
Chris Jones is back on a new contract, but what about everyone else? The Chiefs simply don't have many interior defensive linemen on their books beyond this coming season. Luckily for them, there are still a few interesting prospects left despite a massive run on tackles on Day Two. Someone like Wingo, Taylor, Boyd, etc. could pique the team's interest.
EDGE/DE: Lottery ticket time?
- Brandon Dorlus (Oregon)
- Brennan Jackson (Washington State)
- Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State)
- Cedric Johnson (Ole Miss)
- Nelson Ceaser (Houston)
- Myles Cole (Texas Tech)
- Xavier Thomas (Clemson)
- Eric Watts (UConn)
- Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Washington)
This was always the spot in the draft where the Chiefs could afford to wait. George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu and Felix Anudike-Uzomah don't leave much room for a rookie defensive end to compete, and that's without even mentioning BJ Thompson. Dorlus, a bit of a "tweener," might be the most captivating player left on the defensive line board.
LB: Where special teams comes into play
- Cedric Gray (North Carolina)
- Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson)
- Jaylan Ford (Texas)
- Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington)
- Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State)
- Jordan Magee (Temple)
- Curtis Jacobs (Penn State)
Kansas City's linebacker room is stacked as-is. But Veach is always willing to look ahead, and the NFL's new kickoff rules for 2024-25 could impact Day Three draft strategy. This has been a quiet linebacker class thus far, so options remain.
CB: Another Brett Veach special?
- T.J. Tampa (Iowa State)
- Cam Hart (Notre Dame)
- Khyree Jackson (Oregon)
- Kris Abrams-Draine (Missouri)
- Decamerion Richardson (Mississippi State)
- Caelan Carson (Wake Forest)
- D.J. James (Auburn)
- Nehemiah Pritchett (Auburn)
- Qwan'tez Stiggers (Toronto Argonauts)
It may not be an understatement to say this the biggest need the Chiefs have left in the draft in the post-L'Jarius Sneed era. Luckily, it's the one position where Veach and his scouting staff have consistently proven to find nice value adds on Day Three. Could another one be in store this time around? It's almost expected at this point. Tampa, who had early second-round buzz at one point, is shocking to see on the board still.
S: Rounding things out in the secondary
- Jaden Hicks (Washington State)
- Kitan Oladapo (Oregon State)
- Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Texas Tech)
- Jaylin Simpson (Auburn)
- Beau Brade (Maryland)
- Josh Proctor (Ohio State)
- Sione Vaki (Utah)
Like linebacker, there are plenty of cooks in the kitchen at safety in Kansas City right now. If the Chiefs wanted to make room, though, they could. Hicks, Proctor, Vaki and others are all interesting prospects who could serve as short and long-term depth with a bit of upside.