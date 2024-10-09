2025 NFL Mock Draft Sends Cincinnati DT to Chiefs in First Round
The Kansas City Chiefs already have a couple of former Cincinnati Bearcats football standouts on the roster in tight end Travis Kelce and safety Bryan Cook. Could they add a third in the spring?
That's precisely what a recent 2025 NFL mock draft is projecting. In his simulation for The 33rd Team, Ian Valentino predicts all 32 selections in the draft's opening round next April. Slotting Kansas City in at 31st overall (the Minnesota Vikings are also undefeated), he sends Cincinnati defensive tackle Dontay Corleone to the back-to-back Super Bowl champs.
"Now that Dontay Corleone has gotten past a scary incident where blood clots in his lungs were found this summer, he's been dominant for the Bearcats," Valentino wrote. "He ranks second among defensive tackles with 17 pressures, and he's done it in two fewer games than his peers. The Chiefs have run-stuffers; Corleone's ability to collapse the pocket is much harder to find."
What would Dontay Corleone bring to the Chiefs' defensive line?
To say 2024 has been a wild year for Corleone would somehow be an understatement. He was treated for the aforementioned blood clots back in June, although he eventually worked his way through a return-to-play program to get cleared in early September. It's been full speed ahead for the Ohio native ever since, as he's picked up right where he left off to begin his redshirt junior season.
In four games thus far, playing in Weeks 2-5, Corleone has 13 total tackles (two for loss) and a sack. He's coming off a selection to the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week, fueled by an 88.5 overall defense grade and 90.5 run defense grade on 48 snaps against Texas Tech. It was Corleone's best game of the season, which makes sense now that he's had some time to get into game shape. In that Week 5 contest, he logged four pressures on 21 pass rush snaps and also had three hurries and three tackles to boot.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 320 pounds, Corleone is a former All-Big 12 Second Team and Associated Press Preseason All-America First Team honoree. In addition to playing tremendous run defense as a disciplined interior lineman, he supports a pass rush rotation led by Kameron Wilson, Eric Phillips, Cameron Roetherford and others for the Bearcats. Getting cleared to play helped pave the way to keep him eligible to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, and he'll have no shortage of suitors.
With that said, the pre-draft process will be critical for Corleone. Not only will NFL clubs want to see how he tests athletically, but his medicals will need to be checked thoroughly by interested teams. Whether it's to confirm that interest or adjust his ranking on draft boards, front offices and medical personnel will be doing their due diligence. If all checks out, there's a chance Corleone hears his name called relatively early in April's draft.
Is pick No. 31 likely? It seems too rich, in this writer's opinion. While Corleone would be a fun fit next to Chris Jones in Kansas City, they can probably get better value.