How Has Patrick Mahomes Performed in 2024? Undefeated Record, Understated Stats Don't Tell the Full Story
As the Kansas City Chiefs enter their bye week with an undefeated 5-0 record, the team will be evaluating the ups and downs of the first leg of the 2024 season. Throughout the bye here at Kansas City Chiefs On SI, Jordan Foote and I will be taking a closer look at the Chiefs' positional groups to discuss how they fared through five games and what could change going forward. At quarterback, there's only one player to discuss.
How has Patrick Mahomes performed in 2024?
Joshua Brisco: It was nice to see Patrick Mahomes produce better numbers and some classic Mahomes magic moments in the Chiefs' final game before the bye week, though his first five games have been inconsistent by Mahomes's lofty standards. He's had a few poor throws that have resulted in costly turnovers, and the game-by-game struggles have provided weekly reminders that Mahomes isn't quite operating at maximum capacity. He (understandably) lost trust in his pass protection against the Bengals and hasn't seemed to fully regain his faith in KC's front five. At times, he's bailed too quickly from passable pockets. At others, he's stayed put, only for a rusher to bring him down. Noting that he's also now operating without his top two wide receivers, Mahomes's start is by no means a meltdown, but the bye week arrives at a good time for Mahomes to settle in as the Chiefs adjust to the new reality of their group of offensive weapons.
Jordan Foote: Something that folks seem to be forgetting is that multiple things can be true at once. On one hand, this isn't the assortment of pass-catching options Mahomes thought he'd have entering the season, and his left tackle situation is far from ideal. On the flip side, though, this isn't the 2023-24 campaign that featured a grand total of one (1) reliable target who could consistently gain separation and thrive in a role early in the season. Kansas City's receivers (and tight ends) have been more than adequate through five weeks. Mahomes hasn't been, relative to his expected play, so what gives? For the first time in seemingly forever, Mahomes establishing a consistent floor might be more important than him reaching his ceiling. He mentioned following Monday's game that he has specific things he plans to address during the bye. How long is too long before it's time to worry?
Brisco: With the number of factors at play and with Mahomes's track record, I'm probably two solid months away from panic, but this is the time to notice what's going wrong before panic mode arrives. Mahomes needs to develop his chemistry with Xavier Worthy as quickly as possible, and Mahomes and the O-line must find a more sustainable relationship as the season progresses. If those two storylines move in the right direction after the bye, I wouldn't fear some growing pains through the holiday season. On the other hand, if Mahomes never looks comfortable in the pocket (regardless of the chicken-or-egg nature of who's most at fault), I'll be worrying about that on a consistent level until further notice.
Foote: Arguably the most important element here is good health. Luckily for Mahomes, he's had it this season and is avoiding the freak ailments that have seemed to plague him in recent years. The inconsistent offensive line play does give me some pause regarding whether that will continue, but for now, he's preparing the right way and keeping Carson Wentz on the sideline. Barring a blowout, Wentz not seeing the field is the best-case scenario for the quarterback room as a whole.