2025 NFL Mock Drafts Sends National Champ DT to Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense soared to new heights under Steve Spagnuolo a season ago, providing a stable pass rush and elite coverage on the back end. As the reigning champs attempt to keep their dynasty running, continuing to invest on that side of the ball makes a ton of sense.
With the 2024 season on the horizon, it's never too early to look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft to see who could join Kansas City. In a recent mock draft, Field Yates of ESPN gives Spagnuolo and defensive line coach Joe Cullen a helper for Chris Jones along the interior.
In his first-round mock, Yates sends Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant to the Chiefs.
"Holes are hard to find for the back-to-back champs, but after drafting just one defensive tackle over the past five years (Keondre Coburn in the sixth round in 2023), Kansas City could use a little depth in the pipeline to play alongside Chris Jones," Yates wrote. "Grant's combination of power and size (6-3, 339 pounds) makes him impossible to hold down for a full game. His disruption against the pass can't be measured solely in sacks (3.5 in 2023), as he often forces quarterbacks off their marks and speeds up their processes by getting pressure."
Following a campaign that saw him get named an All-Big Ten selection, the pressure is on Grant to ascend in 2024. The Indiana native forms an excellent duo with Mason Graham – one that should draw plenty of attention for the national champs this season.
Playing in 15 games this past year, Grant amassed 29 tackles (five for loss) with five tipped passes, 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Among all Big Ten interior players, his 78.4 pass-rushing grade was a top-five mark according to Pro Football Focus. Entering his junior season, he'll be tasked with making the most of his rushing opportunities while also factoring into the run game more frequently.
While it may seem far-fetched for the Chiefs to add at a position where they already have an elite player, the logic is relatively sound. With Grant approaching 340 pounds, there's a world where he maximizes his run defending and could play next to Jones instead of slotting in below him on the depth chart. Given the nature of the nose tackle room – Derrick Nnadi and Mike Pennel are both on one-year contracts – there will be a clear need entering the offseason.
If Kansas City wanted to add to its defensive line but couldn't land an edge rusher, Grant would be a nice consolation prize. The next several months at Michigan, as well as pre-draft athletic testing, will help determine his draft stock. Pairing Grant with an All-Pro would be far from the worst idea, assuming the Wolverines standout cashes in on being draft-eligible.