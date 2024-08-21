Dave Toub 'Pounding the Table' for Camp Darling to Make Chiefs' Roster
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their final preseason game of 2024, they're also tasked with sorting out who will make the club's initial 53-man roster for the regular season.
Most spots have been solidified, but several positions still have a bit left to decide. The wide receiver room, specifically, might have an undecided place or two left. Special teams, as it oftentimes is with Dave Toub calling the shots, could be the deciding factor that sneaks someone through roster cutdowns on August 27.
Former undrafted free agent signing Nikko Remigio is among those battling for a spot on the roster. As a return specialist, the former Fresno State standout boasts versatility that Toub is a fan of. Speaking to the media this week, Toub expanded on options for the kick return game and said he'll be fighting hard for Remigio to make the team.
"It could be Mecole (Hardman)," Toub said. "Nikko did a great job. I'll be pounding the table for that guy, I love him. (Carson) Steele looks good back there, he gets it north and south, he'd be able to block. He's a guy that you could use at backup running back somewhere. Maybe (Deneric) Prince. You need bigger guys that can block, too, back there. You just can't have two punt returners back there, I don't think."
A member of the Chiefs organization being a fan of Remigio's talent and football character shouldn't catch anyone by surprise. After all, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy flat-out admitted in the offseason program that he was rooting for the 24-year-old. During training camp last month, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes both explained why everyone loves having Remigio around.
Kansas City has been hoping Remigio would provide in-game reasons for the praise, too. In the preseason opener versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, he logged 31 offensive snaps and had three receptions on five targets. He had one explosive play that resulted in a fumble, but the replay process ultimately came to his aid. Down in Florida, Remigio had a 31-yard kickoff return that flashed some of his upside there.
He had another kickoff return of 31 yards on Saturday against the Detroit Lions, accompanying it with a staggering 42-yard punt return in the third quarter. He was less of a factor on offense, however, playing just 11 snaps and hauling in two passes on three targets for 16 yards. That lack of offensive involvement is oftentimes a plus for more established players, but that isn't necessarily the case for Remigio.
As Thursday's contest against the Chicago Bears arrives, Remigio should get some more reps given Reid plans to rest a good chunk of his starters. That'll give coaches like Nagy and Toub additional looks at the camp darling and allow them to decide whether he will make the team. Every snap is a critical one for Remigio, whether it be on offense or special teams.
The latter could be his saving grace. If Toub has anything to do with it, Remigio just might beat out someone like Justyn Ross or Kadarius Toney for that final wide receiver spot.