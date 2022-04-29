5 Grades for Chiefs’ First-Round Selection of George Karlaftis

After trading the No. 29 pick to move up for Washington CB Trent McDuffie, the Kansas City Chiefs weren't done adding talent on Day One of the 2022 NFL Draft. With a pressing need for pass-rush help still existing, general manager Brett Veach selected Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis.

Karlaftis didn't record insane sack totals nor make a ton of highlight-reel plays during his time with the Boilermakers, but he's one of the more consistent and reliable defensive ends in this year's draft class. The 21-year-old also has plenty of room for improvement, which gives the Chiefs a player who can help them win now and possibly someone who isn't at their ceiling yet. Did Kansas City get good value with the pick? The Arrowhead Report crew discusses.

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the thirtieth overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Conner Christopherson: The Chiefs did not surprise with their pick at No. 30, but George Karlaftis is a solid pick still. He has power that you'd assume Steve Spagnuolo loves. There are some questions about his game that probably got him to drop to 30, but many in the draft community love him and I'm willing for the Chiefs to take the risk.

Karlaftis Grade: B



TJ Scott: Veach managed to trade up for a highly-desired cornerback prospect and was still able to keep pick No. 30 and address the team's biggest need with the selection of George Karlaftis. While he doesn’t have the bend, speed, or moves of an elite-level pass rusher, Karlaftis still gets to the quarterback consistently with strength, size and a powerful lower half. He doesn’t have a ton of upside because of his limited athleticism, making it just a good pick instead of a great one.

Karlaftis Grade: B-

Mark Van Sickle: I’ve been a fan of Karlaftis since watching some of his college games when he was at Purdue. He always plays to the whistle and is a force along the defensive line. He’s very athletic, in my estimation, and can use that to his advantage when getting after the quarterback. He’s a three-down player and he rated second in pass rush win rate in the Big 10, just behind No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson.

Karlaftis is also young, another 21-year-old who still has some room to grow in regards to his game. He loves football and no one will outwork him. After the college season ended, he was seen as a top 10 prospect. His best football is still ahead of him, and he could be seen as a steal of this draft in a few years.

Karlaftis Grade: A

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) celebrates a stop during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Indiana

Jordan Foote: I may not be a huge believer in George Karlaftis' upside but at the end of the day, he's still just 21 years old and brings a clear floor to the NFL as a high-impact run defender and someone who has a tremendous amount of power. Perhaps an NFL strength and conditioning program can help him become less stiff. If that happens, the value of this pick at No. 30 suddenly becomes very good rather than just solid.

Karlaftis Grade: B-

Joshua Brisco: When the Chiefs passed on EDGE at No. 21, landing a pass-rusher with the No. 30 overall pick became virtually mandatory. George Karlaftis looks like he would be incredibly un-fun to block on a down-to-down basis, and he should absolutely be expected to be a day-one starter who eats a significant number of snaps, which would be no small feat for a rookie.

While Arnold Ebiketie or David Ojabo may have been a more high-reward gamble, Karlaftis is, at minimum, a good bet to develop into a consistent, positive presence for the Chiefs — a role they desperately needed to fill.

Karlaftis Grade: B