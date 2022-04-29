Day One of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Kansas City Chiefs were able to come away with Week 1 starters at the cornerback and defensive end positions. It's hard to have a major bone to pick with general manager Brett Veach's haul, even if he traded up for Trent McDuffie and could've selected someone with more upside than George Karlaftis.

Kansas City had a good opening round and will look to keep its momentum going on Friday. Fortunately for the Chiefs, there are several high-quality talents left on the board who managed to slip through the cracks in the first round. If he sees someone he likes, Veach has the ammunition to pull off another trade. Who are some of the best available players for the team to choose from on Day Two? Let's take a look.

Wide receiver

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (right) catches a 52 yard pass against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (left) during the first quarter of the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Top names: George Pickens (Georgia), Christian Watson (NDSU), Skyy Moore (Western Michigan), John Metchie III (Alabama), Alec Pierce (Cincinnati), David Bell (Purdue), Justyn Ross (Clemson), Erik Ezukanma (Texas Tech)

Pickens and Watson are the names to watch here, as they possess easily the most upside of any receivers left on the board. The Georgia and North Dakota State products each have terrific blends of size and athleticism, and both are likely second-round picks. If the Chiefs want either player, they may have to execute a trade. If not, they're left at the mercy of the board dictating whether or not they'll fall to pick Nos. 50 or 62.

Other than the aforementioned two, Moore is a player who can step in and immediately find success with his exquisite route-running prowess. Metchie, who's recovering from a torn ACL, is cut from that same cloth. The rest of those names all have their respective advantages and drawbacks, but one thing is clear: Kansas City will have plenty of options to choose from.

Tight end

Nov 13, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Greg Dulcich (85) runs with the ball for a first down in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Top names: Trey McBride (Colorado State), Greg Dulcich (UCLA), Jelani Woods (Virginia)

McBride is generally regarded as the best tight end in this class, and for good reason. He's a ready-made NFL player who can block well and serve as a major factor in the receiving game. He's a candidate to go in the second round, which should be too rich for the Chiefs' liking. They may want to invest in a future Travis Kelce replacement, but not at that price.

Dulcich and Woods are very intriguing prospects in their own ways. Dulcich isn't much of an inline blocker, but he's a good athlete who should be able to get open with relative ease at the next level. Woods is much rawer than Dulcich and his blocking is even worse, but his sheer size and athleticism give him a sky-high ceiling. Depending on what timeline the Chiefs are looking at (assuming they want a tight end, which may not be the case), these two prospects present different outlooks.

Offensive line

Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann of Central Michigan (76) works with a coach during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Top names: Bernhard Raimann (OT, Central Michigan), Nicholas Petit-Frere (OT, Ohio State), Dylan Parham (OG, Memphis)

The Chiefs' 2021 offseason rebuild of their offensive line saw massive success in year one, and four out of their five starting linemen project to be back in their spots to begin the 2022 campaign. The jury remains out on Lucas Niang not only from a health standpoint, but also in regards to his long-term future in Kansas City. With Geron Christian and Andrew Wylie serving as depth behind him, though, spending a premier pick on an offensive lineman doesn't make a ton of sense. On the other hand, perhaps the Chiefs see something in one of these Day Two prospects.

Atop the tackle board, Raimann is still pretty new to the position but has already established himself as a premier run blocker. Petit-Frere needs to find more consistency in order to be a full-time player early on. At guard, Parham sets and holds a quality anchor, is a plus-plus athlete and also has some positional versatility. If the Chiefs want to spend a second- or third-round pick on an offensive lineman, they will have their pick of a very solid litter.

Interior defensive line

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut defensive lineman Travis Jones (DL14) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Top names: Travis Jones (UConn), Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma), Phidarian Mathis (Alabama)

The Chiefs re-signed Derrick Nnadi for one more year and have Chris Jones under contract for the 2023 season, but that still leaves a murky long-term outlook on the inside of Steve Spagnuolo's defensive line. Enter UConn's Jones, who can play quality run defense immediately while also flashing significant upside as a pass-rushing threat. He isn't a typical specialist, as he can do a little bit of everything and should go early on Day Two.

Winfrey is far less of a run defender and more of a pass-rusher than Jones, but it remains to be seen whether the Chiefs want someone who is a bit underweight and also doesn't show the chops they typically prefer from their run-stuffing linemen. Mathis projects to hold a role similar to that of Nnadi: a two-down (or non-passing down) player who occupies multiple gaps and can defend the run at a high level.

EDGE

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Top names: Arnold Ebiketie (Penn State), Drake Jackson (USC), David Ojabo (Michigan), Boye Mafe (Minnesota), Josh Paschal (Kentucky)

Ebiketie is an Arrowhead Report site favorite and a player who very well could pan out as one of the best pass-rushers from this year's class. Had it not been for a torn Achilles tendon in March, Ojabo would've been a top-half first-round pick. Mafe is an older prospect, although there was some significant buzz surrounding him as a potential first-round pick. The trio is still on the board, which could push a few other names down the line.

Jackson has all of the pure tools that a team like the Chiefs looks for in a pass-rusher, although he does need to add some more strength to his lower body before he can truly be counted on as a prospect. Paschal is explosive and strong, but he lacks elite bend or flexibility. At any rate, drafting a Day Two EDGE still makes a ton of sense for the Chiefs and there are multiple good names left on the board.

Secondary

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) celebrates after a Florida State kick is blocked during their game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Jm Clemson 103021 006

Top names: Andrew Booth Jr. (CB, Clemson), Kyler Gordon (CB, Washington), Jalen Pitre (S, Baylor), Jaquan Brisker (S, Penn State)

The Chiefs don't have a pressing need at cornerback anymore after the addition of McDuffie, but players of Booth's caliber may be too good to pass on if they slide all the way to pick No. 50. With that said, Gordon is also a high-upside option if Kansas City wants to double down on the cornerback position so early in the draft.

Pitre may not be the most explosive athlete, but he's an improvement over what the Chiefs have gotten out of the third safety position in the recent past. He's also someone who could slot into a box role and/or possibly serve as a MIKE linebacker if Spagnuolo wants to get creative. Brisker can do a little bit of everything, which makes him a very intriguing prospect for the Chiefs as well. Safety remains a minor need for the Chiefs, and they have some flexibility in regards to when and whom they pick.