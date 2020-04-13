How likely second-round cornerback prospect Cameron Dantzler fits with the Kansas City Chiefs

Cameron Dantzler - CB, Mississippi State

By the numbers:

6’2”, 188 pounds. 30-⅝” arms. 4.64 40-yard dash.

40 tackles (two for loss), eight passes defended and two interceptions in 2019.

Positives:

Cameron Dantzler doesn’t have a ton of strength and is lanky at 6”2”, but his length allows him to play a very physical brand of football. He’s at his best when he can get in a receiver’s face near the line of scrimmage and disrupt timing on routes. This will come in handy in the NFL and should allow him to thrive in press-man coverage.

Confidence is another strong suit for Dantzler. He plays like someone who knows how good he can be. He has very good tape against some of the best competition in all of college football. The aggression shows up in the run game as well and, although there are some questions in regards to technique, he’s willing to help wherever he can as a tackler.

Negatives:

Dantzler had a very bad showing at the NFL combine. His 40-yard dash time was much slower than anticipated. And, despite winning the state long jump competition in high school, his leaping ability was underwhelming when tested. While his tape certainly doesn’t show a slow and unathletic player, the combine performance is still a concern.

Height and length are good traits for cornerbacks to have, but Dantzler’s lack of a strong base is going to get him into trouble at the next level. Receivers with sturdier frames will use his physicality against him. He struggles the most with slant routes, which is where a press corner should make his money. The fact that Dantzler gets taken advantage of there suggests an underlying issue with his overall technique and approach.

How Dantzler fits with the Chiefs:

Steve Spagnuolo would have no problem adding a lengthy, confident player to the back end of his defense. With that said, Dantzler has a lot of things he needs to refine before he’s ready to become a quality full-time player. He’s a high-risk fit with the Kansas City Chiefs, as versatility and football IQ are two traits more commonly found in the team’s secondary.

Final Thoughts:

Dantzler is a player the Chiefs could probably be able to snag relatively far into the second round. Because this year’s cornerback class is so deep, they can avoid reaching and still get a solid prospect on day two. Dantzler has some concerns and is far from a perfect prospect, but his potential is high and he has some NFL-ready characteristics.