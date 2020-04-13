Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

How likely second-round cornerback prospect Cameron Dantzler fits with the Kansas City Chiefs

Jordan Foote

Cameron Dantzler - CB, Mississippi State

By the numbers:

6’2”, 188 pounds. 30-⅝” arms. 4.64 40-yard dash.

40 tackles (two for loss), eight passes defended and two interceptions in 2019.

Positives:

Cameron Dantzler doesn’t have a ton of strength and is lanky at 6”2”, but his length allows him to play a very physical brand of football. He’s at his best when he can get in a receiver’s face near the line of scrimmage and disrupt timing on routes. This will come in handy in the NFL and should allow him to thrive in press-man coverage.

Confidence is another strong suit for Dantzler. He plays like someone who knows how good he can be. He has very good tape against some of the best competition in all of college football. The aggression shows up in the run game as well and, although there are some questions in regards to technique, he’s willing to help wherever he can as a tackler.

Negatives:

Dantzler had a very bad showing at the NFL combine. His 40-yard dash time was much slower than anticipated. And, despite winning the state long jump competition in high school, his leaping ability was underwhelming when tested. While his tape certainly doesn’t show a slow and unathletic player, the combine performance is still a concern.

Height and length are good traits for cornerbacks to have, but Dantzler’s lack of a strong base is going to get him into trouble at the next level. Receivers with sturdier frames will use his physicality against him. He struggles the most with slant routes, which is where a press corner should make his money. The fact that Dantzler gets taken advantage of there suggests an underlying issue with his overall technique and approach.

How Dantzler fits with the Chiefs:

Steve Spagnuolo would have no problem adding a lengthy, confident player to the back end of his defense. With that said, Dantzler has a lot of things he needs to refine before he’s ready to become a quality full-time player. He’s a high-risk fit with the Kansas City Chiefs, as versatility and football IQ are two traits more commonly found in the team’s secondary.

Final Thoughts:

Dantzler is a player the Chiefs could probably be able to snag relatively far into the second round. Because this year’s cornerback class is so deep, they can avoid reaching and still get a solid prospect on day two. Dantzler has some concerns and is far from a perfect prospect, but his potential is high and he has some NFL-ready characteristics.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Chiefs' offseason strategy is clear, but has anyone else ever pulled it off?

As the Kansas City Chiefs have shown their hand this offseason, it's clear that they're planning to defend their title with an almost unprecedented strategy.

Taylor Witt

How Kansas City Chiefs players spent their Easter holiday

The Easter holiday is once again upon us and, even under a stay-at-home order, Kansas City Chiefs players are tweeting about what they are doing to celebrate.

Tucker Franklin

It's no surprise, but Virginia CB Bryce Hall makes perfect sense for the Kansas City Chiefs

Sure things are rarities in the NFL Draft, but one much-discussed Kansas City Chiefs draft crush, Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall, really does make perfect sense for the Chiefs.

Jordan Foote

Arrowhead Report Roundtable: Chiefs re-sign Bashaud Breeland

The Kansas City Chiefs stabilized their defensive backfield by re-signing cornerback Bashaud Breeland. The Arrowhead Report crew sounds off on the move in the latest roundtable.

Joshua Brisco

Appalachian State's Akeem Davis-Gaither could be a sneaky-good Day Two pick for the Kansas City Chiefs

If the Kansas City Chiefs wait until the second day of the NFL Draft to address their need at linebacker, Appalachian State's Akeem Davis-Gaither could be great value in the middle rounds.

Jordan Foote

The Kansas City Chiefs (obviously) have the best quarterback situation in the NFL

Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr ranked the NFL's quarterback situations, and the Kansas City Chiefs came out on top.

Tucker Franklin

Who do the Chiefs get in SI.com's five-round NFL mock draft?

As the NFL Draft goes digital, Kevin Hanson of SI.com has a five-round mock including all of five of the Chiefs' picks, starting with some help at cornerback.

Joshua Brisco

by

Chiefly Bacon

Arrowhead Report Roundtable: Chiefs keep Sammy Watkins

After the Kansas City Chiefs and Sammy Watkins worked out a contract restructuring for the 2020 season, the Arrowhead Report crew got together to discuss their thoughts on the deal.

Joshua Brisco

How Penn State EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos fits with the Kansas City Chiefs

Penn State edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos is still a bit raw, but developing under Steve Spagnuolo, his potential with the Kansas City Chiefs could be immense.

Jordan Foote

Podcast: The Chiefs and the show Run It Back

In this episode of It's Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom, the guys talk about Sammy Watkins, the Chiefs' other recent additions, and take a moment to reintroduce themselves.

Austin J