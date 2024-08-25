Chiefs Land Versatile USC O-Lineman in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Every year, it's in the Kansas City Chiefs' best interest to select an offensive lineman or two in the NFL Draft. Not only does it provide them with an ever-flowing stream of talent, but it also increases the team's chances of keeping quarterback Patrick Mahomes safe.
In recent years, selections like Trey Smith, Creed Humphrey and others have helped solidify that process. This spring saw BYU product Kingsley Suamataia enter the fold as the new kid on the block alongside Day 3 picks Hunter Nourzad and C.J. Hanson. Looking ahead to next year, who makes sense for Kansas City to consider?
In a new mock for Draft Network, Ryan Fowler sends USC offensive lineman Jonah Monheim to the Chiefs in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Citing him as a versatile piece who can fit anywhere, Fowler believes Monheim scratches the itch of protecting Mahomes.
"Whether it's at tackle, guard, or center, Jonah Monheim produces wherever he aligns," Fowler wrote. "With both Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith expected to test the open market next spring, adding Monheim as an immediate plug-and-play starter would provide much-needed insurance up front should one of those names walk. Kansas City also needs help at corner opposite Trent McDuffie, but protecting Patrick Mahomes remains the top priority for GM Brett Veach."
The Humphrey point no longer applies, as the All-Pro center agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Chiefs just a few days after Fowler's mock went live. That $72 million deal shores up the middle of the Kansas City offensive line through 2028, placing increased importance on finding value at the other spots. Given that Monheim is playing center for the Trojans this year, that would usually take him off the reigning champs' list.
His ability to do a bit of everything, though, could keep him on it.
Monheim, a redshirt senior, has played just about everywhere along the offensive line. In 2021 and 2022, he split time between right tackle and right guard. Last season, he had one game back at right guard but shifted to left tackle for 12 games and ended up making the AP All-Pac-12 Second Team for his efforts. According to Pro Football Focus, his 89.1 grade from 2022-2023 ranks first among all Power Five tackles who returned to school for the fall.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, athletic testing could be what makes or breaks Monheim's draft stock. If he has long enough arms and the rest of his listed frame is accurate, many teams will be inclined to give him a shot at tackle. If he lacks length, however, clubs like the Chiefs will likely consider him an interior player. His blend of versatility and experience for a big-time program will come in handy, but only if the measurables stack up.
With Joe Thuney likely a Chief for just one more year post-2024 and Smith still not signed to an extension, selecting someone like Monheim makes sense. Additionally, offensive line coach Andy Heck is no stranger to experimenting with guard-tackle hybrids during the offseason and preseason.
Is round one too rich to make that move, though? Yes, in this writer's opinion, but a lot can change between now and next April.