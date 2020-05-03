Arrowhead Report
Kansas City Chiefs' 2020 NFL Draft class welcomed by safety Tyrann Mathieu

Joe Andrews

Tyrann Mathieu made a point to contact each member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2020 NFL Draft class as soon as possible.

The Chiefs spent four of their six draft picks on defensive players, including Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and Louisiana Tech defensive back L’Jarious Sneed.

The two bring another gear of speed to the Chiefs' defense. Willie Gay Jr. ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash among linebackers at the NFL Combine, while Sneed had the fastest time out of the safeties. The fourth-round pick’s 4.37 second 40-yard dash time was the fourth-fastest of the event.

“I think us drafting those guys is going to give us the ability to really adjust in the game what we’re going to able to do,” Mathieu said during a press conference on Friday. “Any times you get guys with size, speed, those guys like to tackle too. I think they fit the mold that Spags likes to do. I’m excited about them.”

Mathieu hopes to help Gay, Sneed, Michigan defensive end Michael Danna and Tulane cornerback Thakarius “BoPete” Keyes fit into Kansas City’s championship culture.

He connected the dots between each of the draftees, establishing one common theme.

“I’m just excited to play with guys that love football,” Mathieu said. “I don’t think anyone is perfect, but if you are able to look at those guys, you’ll say he loves to play football, he loves to tackle, he loves to be out there. I think as a defensive kid, that’s all you can ask for.”

In light of the arrest of corner Bashaud Breeland, Mathieu says he will make it a priority to show each rookie the ways of playing in the NFL.

He added defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will also have a major role in the process.

“Coach Spags can try to coach them up, I can try to coach them up, we’ll figure out where it goes, but I think being a leader is an entire responsibility,” Mathieu said. “You have to keep people accountable, but I think most importantly you have to hold yourself accountable. I think there’s a certain way to practice, I think there’s a certain way you play, I think there’s a certain way you interact with teammates, there’s a certain way you interact with the coaches and meet with the media.”

“Leadership is not just you being really good at football,” Mathieu said. “I think it’s your understanding that you’re good at football and you can help other people be good at football. I think that’s leadership. That’s what I’m trying to be. “

Sneed and Keyes join first-round pick LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire as players selected by the Chiefs with Louisiana ties.

Mathieu, who was raised in New Orleans and played collegiately at LSU, joked he had nothing to do with the common theme. He also touched on Edwards-Helaire’s talent.

“No, I had nothing to do with that,” Mathieu said. “Just a lot of great kids with a lot of great talent from down in Louisiana. It’s always cool when you get to play with a guy [Edwards-Helaire] that you know what kind of culture he comes from. I know he’s going to come in, he’s going to fit in, he’s going to do really well. We’ve got to support him, as leaders and as a team. I think he’s going to make an impact for us so I’m excited about it.”

