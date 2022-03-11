Full 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Mock Draft 2.0

Let's continue to take a look at some prospects who could help the Chiefs in 2022.

As another week passes, the 2022 NFL Draft draws nearer. For all 32 franchises, this presents several opportunities to improve in both the short- and long-term. While the draft can be a very useful tool for lowly squads looking to use their premium picks on can't-miss prospects, it's also very important for contending organizations to find good value at all levels. The Kansas City Chiefs fit the latter bill.

With free agency and the new league year on the horizon, the Chiefs have quite a few holes to fill. Retaining their own unrestricted free agents could help patch up multiple spots but with that said, there's only so much money to go around. The salary cap, while malleable, is a very real thing. The Chiefs will need to find immediate and future replacements in the draft. In the spirit of that, let's run through the second edition of Arrowhead Report's 2022 Chiefs mock draft. This time around, I had fellow member of the site Conner Christopherson help me out.

1.30: Lewis Cine — S, Georgia Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with defensive back Lewis Cine (16) on stage after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Not only did Lewis Cine become a national champion this year, but he stands a chance to become a first-round pick in the draft as well. The hype train surrounding the Georgia product isn't slowing down one bit after his NFL Combine performance, either. In addition to measuring in at just over 6'2" with over 32-inch arms, Cine ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash and tested out as an elite athlete overall. If a team is looking for a relatively sturdy player who also has one heck of an athletic profile elsewhere, Cine is the way to go. The Chiefs could use a plus run defender in their defensive backfield, and Cine is just that. He's disciplined in his run fits, attacks the ball carrier and despite maintaining a bit of a high pad level at times, he finishes plays well. Cine has experience in single-high shells, as well as split-high shells on defense. His man coverage skills are above-average and in zone, he can be trusted deep due to his great range and quick processor. Cine doesn't fit into the mold of a hybrid safety that can or will spend a great deal of his time in the slot but should the Chiefs want a "normal" partner for Juan Thornhill in the secondary, he'd be a hand-in-glove fit and bring several positive qualities along with him. Also on the board: Kaiir Elam, Jahan Dotson, Daxton Hill 2.62: Christian Watson — WR, North Dakota State South Dakota State's Adam Bock tackles North Dakota State's Christian Watson during the Dakota Marker rivalry game on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Fargodome in Fargo. Dakota Marker 005 Speaking of Combine darlings, Christian Watson is yet another player who put up some very impressive numbers during his workouts. Not only does he have the size (6'4", 208 pounds) to be a matchup nightmare on the outside in the NFL, but he also has a blend of speed (4.36 40-yard dash) and leaping ability (38.5-inch vertical jump) to double and triple down on that. As far as pure athleticism and projectability go, Watson is at or near the top of this year's wide receiver class. His game doesn't totally rely on just that, though. As expected, Watson's play strength is a plus. Playing press coverage against him is a bold strategy as he isn't a traditional "huge" wideout that needs a giant runway in order to get going. Watson accelerates pretty quickly and while his pad level could stand to be lower on a consistent basis, he doesn't have trouble getting off the line of scrimmage. He also has a solid understanding of route and timing concepts, both of which are critical to success in an offense similar to the Chiefs'. Watson will need some time to fine-tune the more intricate parts of his game but considering the production and tape he put forth in a poor situation at North Dakota State, landing as the third option in Kansas City could unleash him. Watson's stock is through the roof, so he very well could be gone before pick 62 once the end of April rolls around. Also on the board: Kingsley Enagbare, Arnold Ebiketie, John Metchie III 3.94: Micheal Clemons — DE, Texas A&M Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Micheal Clemons (2) reacts to linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) fumble recovery during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports In regards to measurables, Micheal Clemons of Texas A&M fits what Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo looks for in his defensive end prospects. Clemons is a well-built 6'5" prospect, weighing in at 263 pounds and having nearly 35-inch arms. His length allows him to keep his chest relatively clean and power translates well from his base to his hands at the point of attack. As a pass-rusher, Clemons has a nearly full arsenal of moves at his disposal and understands how to win with different signatures depending on his matchup. He's also able to work around the edge while maintaining decent flexibility. There are also some negatives to Clemons' profile, though. Off the field, he has a September 2021 arrest that will require teams to do their due diligence in the pre-draft process. On the field, his pad level isn't low enough on several reps and when it comes to discipline, Clemons struggles. Not only does he fail to remain tight when battling up the arc, but his run defense is also poor at this stage of his career. That could be the difference between him being a Day 2 or Day 3 pick, and it could also be what turns the Chiefs off from him. If Spagnuolo believes he and his staff can coach Clemons up, though, he boasts a good floor and ceiling as a pass-rusher at the next level. Also on the board: Kenneth Walker III 3.102: Kenneth Walker III — RB, Michigan State Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III avoids a tackle by Michigan's R.J. Moten during his touchdown run during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Syndication Lansing State Journal Outside of his measured height at the Combine (5'9"), Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III was quite impressive. His speed splits were terrific, as was his broad jump. At 211 pounds, there isn't quite as much worry about whether Walker can hold up in the NFL. He's far from a stocky running back, but he has a clean track record in regards to health and also has some of the best contact balance in the entire draft class. He also takes tremendous care of the football. That should ease some nerves if any teams are on the fence about any of those elements of his game translating to the NFL level. Walker won't ever be a great pass-protector, nor does he seem to be an elite receiving back but with the ball in his hands, he simply makes things happen. He's slithery, accelerates well, has good top-end speed and boasts plus vision that combines to make him quite the threat either between the tackles or in the open field. Pick 102 is probably too early for the Chiefs to bring in some running back competition, but Walker would be an awesome change-of-pace back who very well could be better than Clyde Edwards-Helaire is right now. He's a Day 2 pick for sure. Also on the board: Kyren Williams

4.133: Tariq Castro-Fields — CB, Penn State Nov 20, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) interacts with the crowd during the third quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Rutgers 28-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports A four-year starter at Penn State, Tariq Castro-Fields is one of the more seasoned cornerback prospects in this year's draft class. In his time with the Nittany Lions, he amassed 139 tackles, 25 passes broken up and three interceptions. At this year's Combine, he measured six feet tall and weighed in at 197 pounds. His arms were recorded at just under 31 inches. A 40-yard dash time of 4.38 seconds emphasized just how athletic of a player Castro-Fields is, and he compared favorably to his peers. Ironically, despite being such an experienced player, sloppiness will be Castro-Fields' downfall if he can't become a productive NFL defensive back. He lacks discipline in run defense despite making solid efforts and unless he's either on an island or pressing a receiver, he gives up too much space and would rather be reactive than proactive. Castro-Fields has a skill set (smooth transitions, a decent frame and a proven track record in college) that should endear him to teams, but he's a gamble in the draft. If any team can put him in positions to succeed, though, it may be the Chiefs. Also on the board: Christopher Hinton 6.189: Zach Tom — OT, Wake Forest Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom (OL53) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Versatility and athleticism are the names of Zach Tom's game, and he's managed to put both of them on display through tape and athletic testing. At the Combine, he ran a 4.94-second 40-yard dash, had a 33-inch vertical and ran some of the best shuttle and cone drills among any offensive line prospects in this year's class. Depending on where you slot him along the offensive line, Tom's numbers get even scarier. Despite being listed as a tackle, though, his subpar height and weight weren't enough to drag down the rest of his profile. Tom is a player who spent time on the outside at tackle, as well as inside at center during his tenure at Wake Forest. He's a very reliable player who functions with a repeatable process and a more-than-solid understanding of leverage and overall technique. He isn't the most powerful player and his length may prevent him from being a tackle at the next level, and those two things limit his draft stock and ceiling in the NFL. With that said, he's worth a shot as a swing tackle and may not be one of this year's best-kept secrets for long. If all else fails, he projects to be a high-end backup. Also on the board: Tyquan Thornton 7.230: D.J. Davidson — IDL, Arizona State Southern California Trojans Nov 7, 2020; Southern California Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (98) in the first quarter at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Contrary to many of the other players in Chiefs Mock Draft 2.0, D.J. Davidson from Arizona State didn't have a very productive NFL Combine. He does have good size, though, including long arms that assist him along the interior of the defensive line when in pass-rushing and run-defending scenarios. Strength is his main calling card, as he gets off the snap quickly and maintains a low pad level that combines with great hips to provide a significant jolt at the line of scrimmage. On his best plays, Davidson looks like a Day 2 pick. He just doesn't have enough of those plays. Finding consistency is something Davidson simply wasn't able to do during his time in college. He's a high-intensity player when he's locked in, but he fails to replicate that on a snap-to-snap basis. He's also far from a technician up front and needs to have better gap integrity if he wants to stick at the next level. There's a lot that Davidson has to do better in order to get and stay on the field in the NFL, which is why he's a flier as a late Day 3 pick. With that in mind, on a rotational basis, there's a chance he offers a "lightning in a bottle" effect and makes a noteworthy play or two per game as a pro. There's value in that, even this late in the draft. Also on the board: LaBryan Ray

Regardless of which positions end up being the most glaring in terms of a lack of depth or talent, having a well-rounded draft would help the Chiefs in a major way. One of the main differences between good and great teams is their ability to consistently nail this part of the offseason. General manager Brett Veach is improving in this aspect of his job, which bodes well for one of the top teams in the NFL. Can the Chiefs remain there? The 2022 draft class will have a significant impact on that.

