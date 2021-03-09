How Dylan Moses Can Solidify the Chiefs' Linebacking Corps

Dylan Moses - Linebacker, Alabama

By the numbers:

6'3", 240 pounds.

2020: 80 tackles (6.5 for loss), four passes broken up, 1.5 sacks and an interception in 13 games played.

Positives:

Dylan Moses is one of the most physical players in this year's class. He's a big hitter with an attacking mindset and a motor that always runs hot. His ability to stack and shed is fantastic, and his tackling form is very solid. Moses is a plus athlete who is fast, transfers his energy efficiently and is deliberate with sideline-to-sideline range.

Perhaps the most underrated aspect of Moses' game is his football IQ. In addition to understanding how to fill gaps, he communicated well and made proper adjustments in a Nick Saban defense. That isn't easy to do, especially for a player who was recovering from a major knee injury. Moses is an intelligent player who could very well be a MIKE linebacker a few years into his NFL career.

Negatives:

As a cover linebacker, Moses leaves a bit to be desired. He's serviceable in shallow zones and flats but in man coverage, he doesn't do very well mirroring routes. He has the athleticism and smarts to improve in this area, although it will put a limit on his overall impact for the time being.

It's worth noting that Moses tore his ACL in August of 2019 and didn't quite look like himself last season. He admitted to playing through pain all year, which isn't an encouraging sign for a 22-year-old. Moses' quickness was still there, but he seemed hesitant at times. That's worth keeping an eye on, as neither the lingering effects of the injury nor another COVID draft process is working in his favor.

How Moses fits with the Chiefs:

With Willie Gay Jr. and Anthony Hitchens set to start at linebacker for the Chiefs, a base SAM is their only pressing need right now. Damien Wilson is a free agent, so replacing him with a player capable of playing quality run defense and making smart decisions is paramount. Moses' physicality projects well at the SAM role for the time being, and he'd instantly improve the team's run defense. Steve Spagnuolo values linebackers who can make an impact near the line of scrimmage, and Moses is certainly that player.

Final Thoughts:

Moses is a tough, smart and competitive linebacker. A true heat-seeking missile when the play is decoded for him, he uses his speed to close in on the ball carrier and take him down. While his coverage chops aren't great, they're close to being passable (depending on his starting position). As a base SAM linebacker, Moses would be a good pickup for the Chiefs. He grades out as a third-round pick.

