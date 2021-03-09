GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

How Dylan Moses Can Solidify the Chiefs' Linebacking Corps

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses is a tough, physical player. Would he make sense as a Damien Wilson replacement for the Kansas City Chiefs?
Author:
Publish date:

Dylan Moses - Linebacker, Alabama

By the numbers:

6'3", 240 pounds.

2020: 80 tackles (6.5 for loss), four passes broken up, 1.5 sacks and an interception in 13 games played.

Positives:

Dylan Moses is one of the most physical players in this year's class. He's a big hitter with an attacking mindset and a motor that always runs hot. His ability to stack and shed is fantastic, and his tackling form is very solid. Moses is a plus athlete who is fast, transfers his energy efficiently and is deliberate with sideline-to-sideline range. 

Perhaps the most underrated aspect of Moses' game is his football IQ. In addition to understanding how to fill gaps, he communicated well and made proper adjustments in a Nick Saban defense. That isn't easy to do, especially for a player who was recovering from a major knee injury. Moses is an intelligent player who could very well be a MIKE linebacker a few years into his NFL career.

Negatives:

As a cover linebacker, Moses leaves a bit to be desired. He's serviceable in shallow zones and flats but in man coverage, he doesn't do very well mirroring routes. He has the athleticism and smarts to improve in this area, although it will put a limit on his overall impact for the time being. 

It's worth noting that Moses tore his ACL in August of 2019 and didn't quite look like himself last season. He admitted to playing through pain all year, which isn't an encouraging sign for a 22-year-old. Moses' quickness was still there, but he seemed hesitant at times. That's worth keeping an eye on, as neither the lingering effects of the injury nor another COVID draft process is working in his favor. 

How Moses fits with the Chiefs:

With Willie Gay Jr. and Anthony Hitchens set to start at linebacker for the Chiefs, a base SAM is their only pressing need right now. Damien Wilson is a free agent, so replacing him with a player capable of playing quality run defense and making smart decisions is paramount. Moses' physicality projects well at the SAM role for the time being, and he'd instantly improve the team's run defense. Steve Spagnuolo values linebackers who can make an impact near the line of scrimmage, and Moses is certainly that player. 

Final Thoughts:

Moses is a tough, smart and competitive linebacker. A true heat-seeking missile when the play is decoded for him, he uses his speed to close in on the ball carrier and take him down. While his coverage chops aren't great, they're close to being passable (depending on his starting position). As a base SAM linebacker, Moses would be a good pickup for the Chiefs. He grades out as a third-round pick. 

Read More: Arrowhead Report's 100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide.

Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dylan Moses (32) prepares for a defensive play against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

How Dylan Moses Can Solidify the Chiefs' Linebacking Corps

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Seven Days of Free Agency Day Three: Offensive Line

Sep 27, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) catches a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Seven Days of Free Agency Day 2: Tight Ends

Sep 2, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Tommy Tremble (24) scores a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

The Chiefs Should Make Tommy Tremble Their Backup Tight End

Dec 13, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) goes up for the football in the third quarter against Houston Texans cornerback Keion Crossen (35) at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Seven Days of Free Agency Day 1: Wide Receivers

Nov 24, 2018; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive tackle Alim McNeill reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Alim McNeill's Potential Is Worth Investing in for the Chiefs

Sep 26, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Jabril Cox (19) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

How Jabril Cox Can Improve the Chiefs' Coverage at the Linebacker Position

Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman (42) is introduced in an AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Top Five Off-The-Wall Fan Favorites in Kansas City Chiefs History