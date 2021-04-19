BYU's Dax Milne Is an Underrated Potential Draft Target for the Chiefs

Dax Milne is coming off of a very productive final season with the BYU Cougars. Should the Kansas City Chiefs be interested in adding him to their wide receiver corps?

Dax Milne - WR, BYU

By the numbers:

6'1", 193 pounds. 4.57 40-yard dash per pro day measurements.

2020: 70 receptions for 1,188 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games played.

Positives:

Dax Milne is a very aware player who always knows where he is on the field. He works the sidelines well and routinely comes back to the ball, allowing his quarterback to find the open target on extended plays. Milne is a sharp route runner who gets creative at the top of his stem. He displays excellent body control throughout the catch process.

While Milne isn't an imposing threat as an overall athlete, his foot speed near the line of scrimmage is impressive. He stacks opposing cornerbacks well and has good short-area burst. He makes quick cuts and has decent agility. Milne is likely a slot option at the next level, although he has the length and profile necessary to possibly play on the outside as well.

Negatives:

Milne's athletic profile is average, and he didn't do himself any favors with an underwhelming pro day performance. His long speed isn't anything special and on contested catches, he doesn't elevate enough. Milne can make some fun catches but isn't much of a threat with the ball in his hands. His ceiling is capped due to his lack of verticality and open-field speed.

Drops aren't an issue for Milne, but his catch process lacks aggressiveness at times. That trait is also present at the line of scrimmage, where his footwork is fancier than it needs to be. Milne may not play well within structure early in his career, as he spent a lot of time last season freestyling. He needs to fine-tune his game in order to overcome not having a dominant profile.

How Milne fits with the Chiefs:

Despite having a superstar in Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs' wide receiver situation is worse off than it was a year ago after losing Sammy Watkins to free agency. With that said, Demarcus Robinson has returned on a one-year contract and both Byron Pringle and Mecole Hardman will round out the receiver room. Milne is a smart player who has experience dealing with a dynamic quarterback. That, combined with his size, makes him a quality fit with the Chiefs.

Final Thoughts:

Milne is an intelligent wide receiver who performed very well in his final collegiate season. He's an improviser who may not make a huge difference early on, although he has a clear floor as an impact player in the NFL. His athletic profile doesn't make him a premier Day 3 target, but he has other redeeming qualities that will cause a team to select him. Milne grades out as a fifth-round prospect who could be a reliable depth piece for years to come.

Read More: Arrowhead Report's 100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide.