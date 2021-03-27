How Jackson Carman Would Factor Into the Chiefs' Offensive Line Picture

Jackson Carman - OT, Clemson

By the numbers:

6'5", 317 pounds. 32-1/2" arms per pro day measurements.

2020: Second-team All-ACC, second-team All-American selection.

Positives:

Jackson Carman is a powerful offensive lineman with some of the heaviest hands in this year's class. With that said, he matches that hand strength and force with great quickness. He displayed an effective snatch and trap on tape, working quickly on his assignment. Carman sets a firm anchor and carries a mean streak as he works to drive opponents into the ground.

Carman is an above-average athlete, even for the tackle position. His feet remain active in pass protection and he's quite mobile in the run game. He combines his fluidity and urgency with a level of physicality that makes him a road grader for his running backs. Carman didn't participate in anything other than measurements at Clemson's pro day, so there isn't any quantification of his athletic profile yet.

Negatives:

Despite boasting plus athleticism, Carman has less than ideal length and reaction time. His arms aren't terribly short, but they may lead to defenders getting access to his chest at the next level. It's possible that he's powerful enough to overcome it, although teams will have to wait and see how that plays out. Carman also struggles with faster rushers on occasion, as his recovery speed isn't great. His initial drop into his set did improve over the course of the season, though.

With the overall concerns about Carman's game, it remains to be seen what his ideal NFL position will be. Many will project him as a guard, but he didn't have guard experience at Clemson. He's deserving of a shot on the outside, although it also depends on the needs of the team that drafts him. Carman's strength will play anywhere — the rest of his game will make or break his future as a tackle.

How Carman fits with the Chiefs:

The Chiefs lost Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz at tackle but are retaining Lucas Niang and Mike Remmers. Joe Thuney, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Kyle Long and Nick Allegretti make up the guards. Long-term solutions at left tackle and right guard are still needed and are positions Carman could possibly play at the next level. He's a good fit in a zone scheme similar to that of the Chiefs. If he's a tackle, sitting behind a veteran in 2021 makes sense for both him and the team.

Final Thoughts:

With the Tigers, Carman did a good job protecting college football's prized possession in Trevor Lawrence. His Ohio State tape stands out the most. He has great hands and overall power for the tackle position, although his eventual home remains unclear. He has the tools to be successful no matter what, even if he may be better suited to play on the inside. Carman grades out as an early third-round pick and a top 75 player overall.

Read More: Arrowhead Report's 100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide.