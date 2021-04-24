GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Stone Forsythe Would Be a Great Developmental Tackle for the Chiefs

Stone Forsythe has been shooting up draft boards recently. Should the Kansas City Chiefs be interested in adding the Florida product in this year's draft?
Stone Forsythe - OT, Florida

By the numbers:

6'8", 307 pounds. 34-3/8" arms per pro day measurements.

2020: Started all 12 games for Florida.

Positives:

Stone Forsythe heads to the NFL as a tackle with a good athletic profile. He boasts terrific height and length, also having plenty of room to add some more weight. He tested well at his pro day and has good burst and explosion off the line of scrimmage. Forsythe shuffles his feet quickly when working in close quarters. 

At this point in his football career, Forsythe's forte is pass protection. He is a strong player considering his weight, making use of heavy hands at the point of attack. He keeps his chest clean and generates a ton of torque. That combination, along with long arms, makes Forsythe a force to be reckoned with when latched onto a defensive end. He gets into his vertical sets quickly and effectively. 

Negatives:

Forsythe leaves a lot to be desired in the run blocking department. He oftentimes fails to create enough push due to a high pad level. While he accelerates quickly, he isn't extremely agile in space and his movements look labored on reps where he's asked to climb to the second level of the defense. Forsythe needs to take more efficient angles in order to counteract that.

As an overall prospect, Forsythe still has some development left to do. Winning the leverage battle will always be a challenge for him due to his height. His lower body would benefit from a sturdier base, which would then allow him to set a more firm and consistent anchor. Forsythe relies on his size and short-area quickness too much — his technique could use some refinement. He uses his hands relatively well but has some untapped potential there. 

How Forsythe fits with the Chiefs:

The Chiefs parted ways with tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz earlier in the offseason. Lucas Niang and Mike Remmers are penciled in to be right tackles one and two, respectively, this season. Left tackle was previously viewed as a major need for the team, but trading for Orlando Brown Jr. shores up that spot now. Forsythe has the ability to play either tackle position and could be a great insurance policy should Niang ever move to guard or the Chiefs fail to extend Brown's contract. He's a good fit with what the Chiefs like to do in the passing game as well. 

Final Thoughts:

Forsythe's stock has been steadily rising as of late, and for good reason. He's an intriguing athlete with tremendous length and a high ceiling. With that said, he still has some work to do. He's a much better pass blocker than run blocker right now and needs at least a year to fine-tune his game in an effort to become more well-rounded. Forsythe grades out as a late third-round prospect who could end up being a very solid starting tackle in the near future. 

Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Stone Forsythe (72) block Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
