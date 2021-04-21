Iowa's Chauncey Golston Can Help the Chiefs Along the Entire Defensive Line

Iowa EDGE Chauncey Golston should carve out a spot as a valuable role player in the NFL. Should the Kansas City Chiefs be interested in him?

Chauncey Golston - EDGE, Iowa

By the numbers:

6'5", 269 pounds. 34-3/4" arms, 4.83 40-yard dash per pro day measurements.

2020: 45 tackles (8.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks and an interception in eight games played. First-team All-Big Ten selection.

Positives:

Golston is a powerful edge rusher with the ability to stack his few moves on top of each other as he plans to put pressure on the passer. He combines heavy hands with a plus first step and a motor that never stops running. He maintains solid leverage and rarely gets caught with a high pad level. Golston has both a club and a rip in his arsenal.

Golston has good length and overall size for an NFL defensive end. His strength also plays well on the inside as a de facto defensive tackle, which allows his athleticism to pop significantly more. He's a quality edge-setter who should be able to stay on the field against the run but if teams want him to generate a pass rush, he'll likely have to move to the interior.

Negatives:

While Golston's initial get-off at the line of scrimmage is good when it works, his timing can be inconsistent. Most of his explosion comes from raw power rather than speed. He's an average overall athlete who doesn't have the bend needed to work up the arc and around opposing tackles. Golston's hips and ankles are a bit stiff, making it important that he lands hand-fighting combinations early and often.

Golston's ceiling is limited due to his lack of an elite trait. His wins in the NFL will stem a bit more from technique than the overpowering moments he had in college. In order to be more consistent, he needs to drive with his lower body and use his hands to set up his reps. Golston is decent at using his hands, and becoming better could make his transition to the next level a smoother one.

How Golston fits with the Chiefs:

The Chiefs lost defensive ends Alex Okafor and Tanoh Kpassagnon to free agency, although they were able to re-sign Taco Charlton to a one-year deal. Mike Danna is a candidate to serve as an early-down EDGE opposite Frank Clark, and Charlton's feature should come in passing situations. Golston fits Steve Spagnuolo's typical size parameters and should be a rotational player early in his career, fitting as a potential part of a by-committee solution for the Chiefs in 2021.

Final Thoughts:

Golston is a strong edge rusher who seems to do his best work on the interior. He lacks the athletic profile or dominant qualities to be an above-average pro but has a high floor and a path to making an instant impact in the NFL. If he can clean up his technique, he could carve out a reliable role player niche on the right team. Golston grades out as a late fourth-round pick whose value will be determined by the situations he's placed in.

