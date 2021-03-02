Brevin Jordan May Be the Key That Opens a New Door for the Chiefs Offense

Miami tight end Brevin Jordan has the potential to be a matchup mismatch in the NFL. He may also open up a new element for the Chiefs to use on offense.

Brevin Jordan - TE, Miami

By the numbers:

6'3", 245 pounds.

2020: 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games played. All-ACC Second Team.

Positives:

Miami used Brevin Jordan in a variety of roles last season, and he was effective in all of them. He lined up in-line, out wide as a boundary receiver, in the slot and in the backfield as an H-back. He's comfortable working from anywhere on the field and that versatility is a major plus in the modern NFL. Jordan is a very good athlete who moves well and is a serious threat to pick up significant chunks of yardage after the catch.

As a route runner, Jordan is already solid. He accelerates quickly, breaks in and out of his routes with pace and works hard to find soft spots in zones. He's a nightmare for slower players such as linebackers to cover man-to-man, and he's too big for most cornerbacks to bring down. Jordan has reliable hands and is a very tough matchup to cover overall.

Negatives:

Blocking is the biggest area in which Jordan needs to improve. He's willing in that regard but has a long way to go before becoming even an average blocker. His hand placement is subpar and he doesn't stay wide while engaging with defenders. This will be a major sore spot in the NFL, and offenses can only hide him to a certain extent. Jordan has the potential to be passable in run blocking, but there's a lot of work to do.

Jordan's overall game could use some refinement. He's a consistent presence, although he needs to eliminate the occasional reps where he wastes too much movement in his route running or catches the ball with his chest. Injuries are also worth noting, as Jordan has suffered ailments to his foot, knee, ankle and shoulder throughout his college career.

How Jordan fits with the Chiefs:

The No. 2 tight end spot has been nothing short of a black hole for the Chiefs as of late. Experiments like Ricky Seals-Jones and Nick Keizer haven't panned out, and the results are evident in the team's scheme. Per Sharp Football Stats, the Chiefs used 12-personnel (one running back, two tight ends) sets just 18% of the time last season after posting a 28% usage rate in 2018 and 2019. Jordan would undoubtedly raise that figure simply due to the nightmares he and Travis Kelce could give opposing defensive coordinators.

Final Thoughts:

Jordan is an athletic, dynamic player with room to grow (both literally and figuratively). While his blocking and injury history are worth noting as concerns, his ability to impact games with sheer athleticism and physical talent is matched by very few tight ends in this year's class. He could open a new door for the Chiefs on offense and because of that, he grades out as an early third-round selection who certainly wouldn't be a reach at pick No. 63.

