How Amen Ogbongbemiga Could Help the Chiefs' Linebacking Corps

Oklahoma State's Amen Ogbongbemiga heads to the NFL with clear strengths and weaknesses. Should the Kansas City Chiefs pick him up in the draft?
Author:
Publish date:

Amen Ogbongbemiga - LB, Oklahoma State

By the numbers:

6'1", 231 pounds. 4.66 40-yard dash per pro day measurements.

2020: 80 tackles (5.0 for loss), three forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks in 11 games played. Second-team All-Big 12 selection.

Positives:

As a professional, Amen Ogbongbemiga will make his money as a run defender. He maintains gap integrity, is decisive when shooting and has solid short-area burst when working downhill. He's able to scrape and maintains enough change of direction ability to bounce as needed. Ogbongbemiga is a solid tackler who plays a physical brand of football. His stack-and-shed ability is decent for a player his size.

Ogbongbemiga's leadership is also a plus trait. He was a team captain at Oklahoma State and has some MIKE linebacker qualities. He's an effective communicator who routinely set and reset the table for his defense. Even if he never becomes a starting MIKE in the NFL, Ogbongbemiga's experience will come in handy throughout his career.

Negatives:

In terms of coverage chops, Ogbongbemiga leaves a lot to be desired. He's still developing his awareness and takes inconsistent drop depths. His reaction time in zone coverage is slow, as he takes longer than desired to process what's going on around him. Despite being a respectable overall athlete, Ogbongbemiga's hips are stiff and render him at a disadvantage in man coverage. He's physical enough to hold his own but shouldn't be relied upon to keep up with shiftier tight ends.

If Ogbongbemiga chooses to fully embrace his strengths and become a primary run-stuffing linebacker at the next level, he'll need to add weight to his frame. If he loses even a bit of quickness in his feet, he's better suited for a SAM role. Ogbongbemiga's defensive coordinator will be tasked with figuring out how to get the most out of his profile, both athletically and in between the hashes.

How Ogbongbemiga fits with the Chiefs:

The Chiefs' two leading linebackers this season will be Anthony Hitchens and Willie Gay. Jr. Damien Wilson, who previously played the SAM role for the team, departed via free agency. Replacing him is still a secondary need unless Ben Niemann is going to take over. Ogbongbemiga projects as a player who could become a base SAM in a 4-3 scheme, assuming he's strong enough in run support. He'd be a quality fit with what Steve Spagnuolo asks his linebackers to be: aggressive.

Final Thoughts:

Ogbongbemiga is a sound run defender with a skill set that should translate well to the NFL. With that said, he's extremely limited in coverage. He's a MIKE-style leader who is likely more of a SAM moving forward. Ogbongbemiga grades out as a sixth-round prospect who could become an early-down contributor for the right team as an off-ball linebacker who gets his hands dirty against the run. 

Nov 2, 2019; Stillwater, OK, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (11) looks into the TCU Horned Frogs backfield during the third quarter of the game at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State defeated TCU 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
