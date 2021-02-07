Is Trevon Moehrig Worthy of the Chiefs' First-Round Pick?

Trevon Moehrig - Safety, TCU

By the numbers:

6'1", 202 pounds.

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award winner for the best defensive back in the country.

2020: 47 tackles (2.0 for loss), nine passes broken up, two interceptions.

Positives:

Trevon Moehrig is a rangy playmaker with a nose for the football and the ability to get to it quickly. He has fantastic ball skills, as his resume is littered with plays ending in either pass breakups or interceptions. Moehrig moves very well and has both fluid hips and great closing speed, making him an ideal single-high safety in Cover 1 shells.

Moehrig doesn't just randomly fly around the field — his awareness and IQ are strong. He reads the opposing quarterback's eyes, understands leverage and route concepts and navigates the field efficiently against the pass. He's also a good leader, captaining the Horned Frogs' defense from his free safety spot.

Negatives:

Run defense is a bit of a sore spot for Moehrig. While he's a willing tackler, his form could use some work as he fails to wrap up the ballcarrier too often. The effort is there, but the technique is inconsistent. In addition to slight tackling concerns, Moehrig can be seen taking poor angles in run support from time to time as he trusts his athleticism a bit too much.

Despite being proficient in zone coverage and solid in man, Moehrig isn't without flaws when attempting to stifle the opposing offense. He's susceptible to double-moves by receivers and can bite on them when executed well. The level of route-running savvy that some NFL wideouts can reach may trip Moehrig up initially.

How Moehrig fits with the Chiefs:

With Daniel Sorensen set to be a free agent, it's possible that the Chiefs will be looking for a new safety to play behind Tyrann Mathieu and Juan Thornhill. Moehrig thrives in split and single-high shells, which would allow either Thornhill or Mathieu to play closer to the line of scrimmage in the team's dime package. His high football IQ and coverage skills are major pluses for Steve Spagnuolo's defense, especially as a young player.

Final Thoughts:

Moehrig, like Sorensen, is at his best when the play is in front of him. Unlike Sorensen, he's a very good athlete with excellent range and a much higher ceiling. If the Chiefs are willing to trade some consistency for potential, Moehrig makes solid sense for them as the third part of a three-headed monster at the safety position. Pro Football Focus mocked him to the Chiefs at the end of the first round but because of a few minor question marks, he grades out as an early second-round pick with top-50 value.

Read More: Arrowhead Report's 100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide.