GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Is Trevon Moehrig Worthy of the Chiefs' First-Round Pick?

A recent mock draft had the Kansas City Chiefs selecting TCU safety Trevon Moehrig at pick No. 32 but is Moehrig a first-round prospect?
Author:
Publish date:

Trevon Moehrig - Safety, TCU

By the numbers:

6'1", 202 pounds.

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award winner for the best defensive back in the country.

2020: 47 tackles (2.0 for loss), nine passes broken up, two interceptions. 

Positives:

Trevon Moehrig is a rangy playmaker with a nose for the football and the ability to get to it quickly. He has fantastic ball skills, as his resume is littered with plays ending in either pass breakups or interceptions. Moehrig moves very well and has both fluid hips and great closing speed, making him an ideal single-high safety in Cover 1 shells. 

Moehrig doesn't just randomly fly around the field — his awareness and IQ are strong. He reads the opposing quarterback's eyes, understands leverage and route concepts and navigates the field efficiently against the pass. He's also a good leader, captaining the Horned Frogs' defense from his free safety spot. 

Negatives:

Run defense is a bit of a sore spot for Moehrig. While he's a willing tackler, his form could use some work as he fails to wrap up the ballcarrier too often. The effort is there, but the technique is inconsistent. In addition to slight tackling concerns, Moehrig can be seen taking poor angles in run support from time to time as he trusts his athleticism a bit too much.

Despite being proficient in zone coverage and solid in man, Moehrig isn't without flaws when attempting to stifle the opposing offense. He's susceptible to double-moves by receivers and can bite on them when executed well. The level of route-running savvy that some NFL wideouts can reach may trip Moehrig up initially. 

How Moehrig fits with the Chiefs:

With Daniel Sorensen set to be a free agent, it's possible that the Chiefs will be looking for a new safety to play behind Tyrann Mathieu and Juan Thornhill. Moehrig thrives in split and single-high shells, which would allow either Thornhill or Mathieu to play closer to the line of scrimmage in the team's dime package. His high football IQ and coverage skills are major pluses for Steve Spagnuolo's defense, especially as a young player.

Final Thoughts:

Moehrig, like Sorensen, is at his best when the play is in front of him. Unlike Sorensen, he's a very good athlete with excellent range and a much higher ceiling. If the Chiefs are willing to trade some consistency for potential, Moehrig makes solid sense for them as the third part of a three-headed monster at the safety position. Pro Football Focus mocked him to the Chiefs at the end of the first round but because of a few minor question marks, he grades out as an early second-round pick with top-50 value. 

Read More: Arrowhead Report's 100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide.

Nov 2, 2019; Stillwater, OK, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Trevon Moehrig (7) turns to run after an interception during the fourth quarter of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State defeated TCU 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Is Trevon Moehrig Worthy of the Chiefs' First-Round Pick?

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches game action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Three Keys For the Chiefs To Win Their Second Consecutive Super Bowl

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) moves in during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Predictions

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Super Bowl Scouting Report: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Final Predictions

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball for a touchdown ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Super Bowl LV Preview and Prediction

Brad Lenn, an Ascension St. Vincent respiratory therapist, prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a person at the free, first-come, first-serve COVID-19 testing site run by the Vanderburgh County Health Department in the parking lot of an empty medical building on Covert Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Thursday afternoon, July 9, 2020. People had the option to drive-thru or walk up to receive a test.
GM Report

COVID Proved the NFL Can Be Efficient When It Wants To Be

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Previewing Super Bowl LV's Key Matchups

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher (72) against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Place Eric Fisher, Willie Gay On Injured Reserve