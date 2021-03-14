How Bobby Brown III's Game Can Translate to the Chiefs' Defensive Line

Bobby Brown III - IDL, Texas A&M

By the numbers:

6'4", 325 pounds.

2020: 22 tackles (7.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks in nine games played. All-SEC First Team selection.

Positives:

Bobby Brown III is an anchor along the defensive line, serving as a very difficult player to move off his spot. He maintains solid leverage and has good lower body strength that allows him to entrench himself at the point of attack. He's comfortable handling double-teams and eats up space adequately.

Strength is Brown's calling card. He uses his heavy hands at the line of scrimmage to greet opposing linemen with authority. He pairs that with a surprisingly quick first step and when everything comes together, he can prove to be an overpowering presence. As a pass-rusher, Brown is more of a pocket-pusher than a polished player. With that said, he routinely found himself breaking through the line in college.

Negatives:

Without a diverse blend of pass-rush moves, Brown's plan of attack can grow stale. He doesn't win in enough ways outside of strength to remain consistently effective, and that power push won't always work in the NFL. Despite having a good first step, he isn't much of an athlete. This raises questions about his ability to stay on the field for all three downs in the NFL, assuming he reaches his ceiling.

Brown's college tape contained snaps where he didn't seem like he was giving it his all. This isn't a red flag, but it's worth noting as he heads to the pros. Calling it a lack of drive would be inaccurate, as no one knows what could have contributed to his occasional reserve on the field. With that said, perhaps NFL coaching and the development of a contingency plan will help him stay locked in and keep winning during reps.

How Brown fits with the Chiefs:

As a rookie, Brown's primary purpose with the Chiefs would be to compete with guys like Tershawn Wharton and Khalen Saunders on the interior of the defensive line. His path to playing time would require hard work and continuous improvement. That makes the Chiefs a good spot for him as a player. In the best-case scenario, he has the upside to become a run-stopping 1-tech with the ability to rush the passer in spurts. That would come in handy if Nnadi departs via free agency in 2022.

Final Thoughts:

Brown's strength will be a major asset in the NFL. He takes up space and was disruptive in college, but needs to expand his game if he wants to roll that success over to the next level. He's worth taking a chance on and coaching up some, and he wouldn't cost the Chiefs much. Brown grades out as a fifth-round pick who has a pro-ready trait and is coming off a solid season as a junior last season at Texas A&M.

