Chiefs Mock Draft: Champs Trade Back for WR, Add Significant Depth
It's officially the week of the 2024 NFL Draft, which serves as a massive benchmark along the offseason calendar. For the Kansas City Chiefs, it also represents an opportunity for a championship roster to become younger, cheaper and deeper.
Entering the draft, general manager Brett Veach believes the club has done everything it can to maximize the offseason. That includes free agent signings, tough trade decisions and more. This week's draft haul is another step in that process, and Veach has a couple of clear needs to address.
With that in mind, who could Kansas City select? Zack Eisen of Arrowhead Report joined me for a combination mock draft to assess that. The NFL Mock Draft Database was used for simulation purposes, and Drafttek's Rich Hill Model trade chart assisted in putting together swaps.
2.43: Ladd McConkey (WR, Georgia)
Trade details: 1.32 and 5.179 to the Atlanta Falcons for 2.43 and 3.79
Zack Eisen: McConkey is the reliable presence the Chiefs missed last year. He understands the nuances of playing wide receiver and has the versatility to operate both outside and in the slot. His route running ability to separate against man coverage will instantly get him on the field. McConkey always seems to be on time and where the quarterback expects him to be. He can develop a very strong connection with Patrick Mahomes for years to come.
Jordan Foote: You nailed it — McConkey projects to be a quarterback's best friend at the next level. While he isn't the prototypical 'X' wideout (or perhaps even a full-time 'Z'), he should thrive in the slot. That naturally will give folks some pause as a first-round pick, so we moved back and accumulated some capital for later in the draft.
2.64: Blake Fisher (OT, Notre Dame)
Eisen: Fisher played right tackle for the last two seasons. However, he won the starting left tackle job as a true freshman but got injured before the season began. There shouldn’t be concern about him moving over for Kansas City. He has a wide frame and uses his power to his advantage. In pass protection, he possesses a good technical baseline that projects him to be able to start his rookie season.
Foote: Fisher is the exact tackle Kansas City should be targeting if it waits until pick No. 64. Not only is he a solid athlete, but he offers a clear floor and decent enough ceiling to be a very intriguing selection. His blend of strength and processing speed makes him a possible candidate to push Wanya Morris for a starting job.
3.79: Khyree Jackson (CB, Oregon)
Eisen: The Chiefs have a history of taking long, physical cornerbacks and turning them into productive players. Jackson would be the next of that mold. He can play press-man coverage — a Steve Spagnuolo staple — and be physical at the line of scrimmage. He's also a willing tackler coming downhill. One of the biggest deterrents is his age, as he’ll turn 25 before his rookie season.
Foote: Jackson's length (6-foot-3 with nearly 33-inch arms) and explosiveness make him a hand-in-glove projection in the Chiefs' defense. His build and profile are somewhat unique in the modern NFL, but his upside as an aggressive defensive back with clear pluses and minuses is enough for a risk here.
4.107: Christian Mahogany (iOL, Boston College)
Trade details: 3.95 to the New York Giants for 4.107 and 6.183
Eisen: Interior offensive line is a sneaky need. Not necessarily for this season but with Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey slated to hit free agency, as well as Joe Thuney getting up there in age, they will more than likely have a new interior lineman in 2025. Mahogany was brought in on a top 30 visit and could be given a redshirt year in 2024 before becoming a full-time starter as a sophomore.
Foote: Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond is such a smart play here. Mahogany doesn't turn 22 until midway through this summer and is coming off one hell of a season with Boston College. His mentality and strength are direct and immediate fits along an interior that just lost Nick Allegretti to free agency.
4.131: Jared Wiley (TE, TCU)
Eisen: The Chiefs have done their homework on the tight end position. It makes sense, as Travis Kelce isn’t getting any younger. No one is going to replace Kelce, but getting a younger talent in the room would be wise. Wiley is a physically imposing athlete on the field. His movement ability as a receiver is unique. If he can improve his blocking, Wiley could become a long-term starter.
Foote: This is a long-term upgrade play over someone like Blake Bell, who has been the blocking or power-geared tight end in the room for the Chiefs in recent years. Wiley is a lengthy player with underrated athleticism, which is a perfect Day Three lottery ticket combo. He could push for a hypothetical fourth tight end spot right out of the gate.
5.159: Gabe Hall (DL, Baylor)
Eisen: With how the board fell, this was the first pick that addressed the need for an interior defensive lineman. Hall is a project but has high upside if his talent is maximized. He has a large frame with vines for arms. He's a massive presence that flashes the ability to rush the passer and defend the run. Hall could use NFL development to refine his technique and add weight to his frame, but he is a swing worth taking.
Foote: Hall's weight, as you mentioned, is a minor concern. With that said, the rest of his athletic profile is nearly perfect. He has the length, explosiveness and potential alignment versatility that's hard to find at this draft slot. Even if he never breaks out, he's an insulation pick for a line with a lot of one-year contracts on it.
6.183: Myles Cole (EDGE, Texas Tech)
Eisen: Like the pick before, Cole stands out physically when you see him on the field. He has extremely long arms and is nearly the size of a defensive tackle. He does a great job using that size to his advantage as a power rusher. His long-arm move is his bread and butter. Cole sets a good edge in the run game and does a good job reading the play. He's a bit stiff but as a pocket-crusher, he makes a ton of sense.
Foote: Cole is a Spagnuolo defensive end through and through. His size and ability to defend the run consistently gives him a projectable NFL floor. Coaching and maximizing his physical traits will determine his ceiling but at 183rd overall, you can't do much better than this.
7.221: Dillon Johnson (RB, Washington)
Eisen: Getting a player like Johnson this late in the draft will probably be looked at as another Isiah Pacheco-level steal. He isn’t the biggest, fastest or strongest running back, but his consistency to do everything well is impressive. Johnson can be the perfect complement to Pacheco, spelling him on early downs and doing third-down running back stuff. He has great vision, makes guys miss and is a major factor in the passing game as both a receiver and a blocker.
Foote: As you mentioned, this very well could be the steal of the draft for Kansas City. Johnson does just enough in terms of run style versatility and receiving to be a nice fit in the Chiefs' current backfield. On top of that, there's some promise as a pass blocker. Securing him, a clear tertiary halfback option with RB2 upside, in round seven is excellent.