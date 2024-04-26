Kansas City Chiefs Trade Up, Select Texas WR Xavier Worthy at No. 28 Overall in 2024 NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs made a splash with their first selection of the 2024 NFL Draft, and it started by trading up with an AFC rival.
The Chiefs traded up from No. 32 overall to No. 28 overall to select Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The Chiefs sent picks No. 32, 95 and 221 to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for No. 28,133 and 248.
How does Xavier Worthy fit with the Kansas City Chiefs?
Leading up to the draft, Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report on SI.com took a closer look at Worthy's fit with the Chiefs and saw a perfect match between the Longhorns speedster and Andy Reid's high-octane offense.
"Speed is the name of Worthy's game, plain and simple," Foote wrote. "It's backed up by his play on the field, as well as the 40-yard dash record he recently set at the NFL Combine. Worthy is quite literally one of the fastest players in this year's class — regardless of position — and is a big play waiting to happen. The speed and stop-start ability make for a lethal duo of traits."
"One of the biggest pluses of Worthy's profile as a receiver is he tracks the football well and maintains speed when doing so," Foote continued. "That, combined with his acceleration for yards after the catch, is dangerous. Worthy uses spacing well and creates some of it due to his natural quickness and consistency in stacking the opposing defensive back. His twitchiness and hip fluidity are evident in his route-running process. Worthy has underrated contact balance and body control for someone his size."
"For the Chiefs, Worthy is an intriguing fit in Andy Reid and Matt Nagy's offense," Foote wrote. "They don't have anything in the receiver room right now that matches Worthy's ability to stretch the field vertically and strike fear into defenses. His "perfect world" scenario involves going to the Chiefs, so the interest is there on his end. Should Worthy last to the pick No. 32 range on night one of the draft, don't be surprised to see and hear plenty of Kansas City buzz in a hurry."