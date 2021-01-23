GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Search
Is Alabama Center Landon Dickerson Worth the Investment for the Chiefs?

Is Alabama Center Landon Dickerson Worth the Investment for the Chiefs?

Alabama's Landon Dickerson has great tape, but serious durability concerns. Should the Kansas City Chiefs take a flier on the star offensive lineman?
Author:
Publish date:

Landon Dickerson - C, Alabama

By the numbers:

6'6", 325 pounds. 

Unanimous first-team All-American in 2020.

Two missed assignments and zero sacks allowed before an ACL injury cut his season short.

Positives:

Prior to the 2019 season, Landon Dickerson wasn't primarily a center. He's established himself as a premier talent there but still carries positional versatility with him to the NFL. Dickerson is a very large human being and has the strength to match, making him an anchor at the line of scrimmage and one of the more powerful offensive linemen in this year's draft class. He uses his hands well and rarely gets moved off his block.

Dickerson's demeanor makes him a highly sought-after prospect. He plays with a mean streak, routinely finishing plays. Reps are never over for him, as he always looks for more work past his initial assignment. His motor revs on high until he hears the whistle blow, which is a plus in all facets of the game. Dickerson is a very bright football player with a terrific understanding of how to use his hands and body to create run lanes or prevent pass-rushers from getting to the quarterback.

Negatives:

Thankfully for Dickerson, he has great strength and IQ to fall back on. If he didn't, his limited athleticism would be a lot more obvious. He may occasionally lose a rep against an uber-athletic interior defensive lineman, but it mostly shows up downfield. Dickerson will never be the lineman to run step-for-step with his running back, and he doesn't create as many second-level plays as desired. Luckily, his elite awareness combats that issue fairly well. 

The pressing concern with Dickerson is his medical profile. He has a long history of knee and ankle injuries, ending his senior season by suffering ligament damage to his knee against Florida on Alabama's final touchdown of the game. With COVID-19 affecting in-person medical testing and examinations again this year, it may also affect Dickerson's draft stock. 

How Dickerson fits with the Chiefs:

With Austin Reiter and Daniel Kilgore both set to hit the free-agent market this offseason, center is a major position of need for the Chiefs. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Lucas Niang are set to return from COVID-19 opt-outs and could possibly occupy other open slots along the offensive line, so perhaps taking a center early in the draft would be a good idea. Dickerson fits the Chiefs' zone-blocking scheme and could also potentially transition back out to guard at the NFL level if necessary.

Final Thoughts:

Had it not been for his injury concerns, Dickerson would almost surely be a top-40 pick in this year's draft. He boasts an impressive resume with quality tape, demonstrating a high football IQ and strength that makes him a great player at the point of attack. His playstyle and versatility are bonuses. With that said, his long injury history simply can't be ignored. He has first-round talent, but grades out as a player the Chiefs may want to wait until late in the second round to scoop up if he's still available. 

Read More: Arrowhead Report's 100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide.

Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (69) against Southern Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 21, 2019. Dickerson401
Draft

Is Alabama Center Landon Dickerson Worth the Investment for the Chiefs?

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches warm ups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Eric Bieniemy Prepares For Improved Bills Defense

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to the sidelines during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Mahomes Clears Concussion Protocol, Set to Start in AFC Championship Game

Sep 22, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates with wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

With Salary Cap Challenges Incoming, This Will Be the Last 'Run It Back' Campaign for Several Key Chiefs

Dec 3, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid coaches against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

With the Game on the Line, Andy Reid Knew What Would Work

Oct 19, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as tight end Nick Keizer (48) blocks Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) in the third quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

'He Looks Like Pat to Me' — Patrick Mahomes Limited in Thursday's Practice

Nov 9, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs past Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Would Florida Wide Receiver Kadarius Toney Fit in the Chiefs' Offense?

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) runs the ball after an interception against Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs Defense Prepares For Invigorated Josh Allen