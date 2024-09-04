Recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft Sends a TE to Chiefs in First Round
While the 2024 NFL season is just beginning to kick off, it's never too early to take a look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.
That's exactly what The 33rd Team draft analyst Kyle Crabbs did when he conducted a first-round mock for all 32 teams. Once the Kansas City Chiefs rolled around at pick No. 32, Crabbs capped off the first round by giving the back-to-back Super Bowl champs a... tight end?
Yes, it's Michigan pass catcher Colston Loveland becoming Travis Kelce's understudy at the end of round one. The logic is rooted in Kelce entering the twilight of his career and the Andy Reid-style offense always relying on multiple tight ends to get the job done.
"The wide receiver position in Kansas City has undergone many renovations since the team traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in 2022," Crabbs wrote. "And, to the Kansas City Chiefs' credit, all they've done since is win two Lombardi Trophies. Life with Patrick Mahomes is like that. But the tight end position has remained a critical piece of the puzzle. And not just future first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee Travis Kelce, either.
"The Chiefs have turned to 12 and 13 personnel at pivotal points in championship runs during the past two years, creating many mismatch challenges. Do the Chiefs trust Noah Gray and rookie Jared Wiley to take that mantle long-term as Kelce reaches the final chapters of his career? If the answer is no, Kansas City can add a dual-threat player in Loveland."
Would Colston Loveland make sense as a Chiefs draft pick in 2025?
First and foremost, it's important to address the context of the Chiefs' tight end room and their usage at the position. Last season was a perfect example of the 12- and 13-personnel reliance, as Kansas City had either two or three tight ends on the field for 35% of their offensive snaps according to SumerSports. Although 11-personnel remains the staple of the offense and Kelce being a de facto receiver makes a difference, players like Gray have made a difference in the past. With Kelce turning 35 this year, Gray being a pending free agent and the jury being out on Wiley, Crabbs' case isn't crazy.
Loveland is also one heck of a player. The Idaho native was a first-team All-Big Ten selection a season ago, making 12 starts at the tight end spot. In 15 total games, he hauled in 45 passes for 649 yards and four touchdowns. Loveland's 2024 got off to a good start, as he recorded a career-high eight receptions against Fresno State late last month. Advanced metrics also love his profile, with Pro Football Focus giving him sparkling grades for his junior season.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Loveland fits the mold of a modern NFL tight end. He moves more like a receiver in the open field, boasting an excellent athletic profile that makes sense as a potential Kelce replacement. He's a big play waiting to happen, regardless of whether it's from the slot, out wide or a more traditional alignment. Of all the players at his position who figure to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, Loveland should hear his name called first.
My take is that the Chiefs should wait and see what their other needs are before investing a premium pick in a tight end. While it's true that replacing the Kelce role will eventually need to happen (or risk a seismic shift in how the offense operates), he's a one-of-a-kind talent. Loveland is impressive, no doubt, but Kansas City going after him would border on questionable depending on how the roster looks elsewhere.