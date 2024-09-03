Dave Toub Reveals Chiefs' Top Kick and Punt Return Options
In two phases of the game, the Kansas City Chiefs largely know exactly what to expect. Even with some new personnel in the wide receiver room on offense and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed gone on defense, Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo will have plenty of continuity in 2024.
The same applies to Dave Toub's special teams unit, although the changes to the NFL's kickoff system serve as a massive wild card leaguewide.
The preseason helped teams adjust to life with the new rules, and Kansas City fared well aside from one considerable gaffe. Among players to return four or more kickoffs, Nikko Remigio led all of football with a 33.25-yard average on such attempts. The only issue is that Remigio didn't make the Chiefs' initial 53-man roster, meaning someone else must step up in the regular season.
Ahead of Week 1's game against the Baltimore Ravens, Toub revealed his primary options in the kick return game. Rookie fullback/halfback Carson Steele and veteran wideouts Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore headline the group.
"We've settled in, yeah," Toub said. "Steele will be back there, Hardman will be back there, obviously Skyy will be back there. Might see (Xavier) Worthy. (Samaje) Perine, he could do it, he's another guy, so those are our options."
The list trims down to three for traditional punt returns, with a familiar trio leading the way.
"Punts: Mecole, Worthy, Skyy," Toub said.
The kickoff rules led to a 70.5% return rate this preseason, which is the highest mark since 2014. Additionally, 18 kickoffs were returned for 40 yards and slotted under the same decade-long record. Teams' average starting field position was 28.8 yards down the field, regardless of whether kickoffs were returned.
Entering the season opener, all 32 teams will undoubtedly still be going through an adjustment period. An offseason of practice and three weeks of preseason play isn't a suitable timeline for everyone to get fully acquainted with how things go. As the sample size of return decisions expands, so will personnel changes by teams.
Toub, one of the league's better special teams coaches, gives the Chiefs a benefit. He has a good blend of speed and versatility among his returners, too. While easier said than done, now it's just a matter of putting the right players in spots to succeed.