Xavier Worthy's First Thoughts on Being Drafted By Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will soon have a new wide receiver in town, adding to what's already an improved group from a season ago. Texas product Xavier Worthy is the latest pickup, being selected 28th overall in Thursday's first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Kansas City moved up multiple spots for Worthy, who is the fastest wideout in this year's class. Head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach both raved about his obvious speed, as well as his football chops, mentality and overall toughness. Described as a quick study, the Chiefs believe Worthy can pick up the offense and get going relatively easily this offseason.
Worthy agrees. Speaking to the media on Thursday night, he shared what his mentality is and what he'll look to bring to the table as a pro.
"Man, I'm coming with the mentality to work hard and earn my spot in the locker room," Worthy said. "I feel like I'm a complete receiver. I can run the whole route tree, disciplined, smart, know the game very well, so I feel like I'm bringing a complete receiver to Kansas City."
Referencing former NFL game-breaking receiver DeSean Jackson, Worthy said he's glad Reid has experience working with players who are somewhat similar to him. At 5-foot-11, 165 pounds with a record 4.21-second 40-yard dash time, Worthy compares favorably to Jackson's pre-draft measurements of just under 5-foot-10 and 169 pounds with a 4.35-second 40. Considering how modernized NFL offenses are and how creative Reid is, implementing Worthy won't be much of a problem.
As far as prior contact with the Chiefs is concerned, Worthy confirmed that he met with them at the annual NFL Scouting Combine. From that point on, according to him, he predicted he'd land in Kansas City. With him sliding a bit in the opening round and Veach staying true to his board, the stars aligned. Now, Worthy is excited to see what's possible.
"I've been calling it," Worthy said. "I've been saying it since the beginning of the year, 'I'm going to the Chiefs.' Everybody thought the NFL was never going to let the Chiefs get to me, but I'm here. I'm excited, man, just to be able to play with Pat (Mahomes). Seeing the success Tyreek Hill had in this offense, I feel like it will be amazing."
It's been a long time coming for the Kansas City wideout room since losing Hill via trade. Back-to-back Super Bowls have lessened the sting of not having a premier receiver, but both trips were difficult. 2022-23's group, headlined by JuJu Smith-Schuster, was solid yet unspectacular. Last season's unit with Rashee Rice at the top was underwhelming, to say the least.
With Worthy and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown now in the fold, hopes are high for the 2024 collective. The former must still go through rookie minicamp, OTAs, training camp and the preseason before making his official debut, although he's already excited to get to work. This is a dream realized for Worthy, who is glad he called his shot weeks ago.
"Everybody's dream is to play with Patrick Mahomes," Worthy said. "He's probably one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. So just to be able to play for him, everybody talks about it, but I've been saying it for a while. 'I'm going to be a Chief.' I just put it in the air, and now I'm here. It's amazing."