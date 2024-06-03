Drue Tranquill Listed as Chiefs' Most Underappreciated Player
The Kansas City Chiefs boast one of the NFL's best linebacker units, and a huge reason why was the 2023 offseason addition of Drue Tranquill. The former Los Angeles Chargers standout produced in a major way during his first year with the team, also becoming a champion for the first time.
Despite being second in command to Nick Bolton, Tranquill was equal parts an important piece last season. One outlet is recognizing him for it, praising his ability to perform at a high level.
In a recent article on NFL.com, Gennaro Filice dove into some of the sport's most underappreciated players. Tasked with handling the AFC side, Filice selected Tranquill for Kansas City and cited the veteran linebacker's do-it-all ability as a contributing factor.
"Signed by the Chiefs on a one-year, $3 million deal last offseason, Tranquill proved to be a godsend when star LB Nick Bolton was forced to miss half the regular season due to ankle and wrist injuries," Filice wrote. "Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo masterfully deployed Tranquill, repeatedly leaning on the versatile linebacker’s plus coverage ability before unleashing him on a well-timed blitz from the second level.
"Bolton returned to action for Kansas City’s postseason title run, but Tranquill just kept making plays and trolling opposing fan bases. In March, the Chiefs rewarded Tranquill with a three-year, $19 million extension. And with Willie Gay Jr.‘s departure in free agency, Tranquill’s due for an uptick in snaps. More opportunity to wreak havoc."
To say Tranquill lived up to his initial contract with the Chiefs would be an understatement. Playing in 16 regular-season games, the former Notre Dame standout amassed 78 tackles (seven for loss) with seven quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. Additionally, Pro Football Focus credits him with 35 "stops" on the year and a sparkling 89.3 pass-rush grade that ranked second out of 146 linebackers in the database.
Now back on a new contract, Tranquill will account for just $3M against the Chiefs' salary cap in 2024 before seeing that number jump to $8.5M for 2025. Prior to the 2026 campaign, the club can part ways with him and save $6M while incurring an affordable $1.5M cap charge, so there's some flexibility on this three-year deal. If Tranquill continues to play well once he crosses the age-30 threshold, Kansas City can gladly keep him around. If not, there's no huge risk involved.
The duo of Bolton and Tranquill with third-year linebacker Leo Chenal will look to keep Steve Spagnuolo's defense among the league's best this season. Depth is a significant selling point for the group, and Tranquill is a prime example. Super Bowl-winning franchises are built on the backs of their role players just as much as star talent.
While the modern NFL is indeed an offensive league, defense still helps win championships. Tranquill, a veteran with plenty he feels he has left to prove, is getting a tip of the cap this offseason for doing his part.