Who Are the Haim Sisters? Meet Taylor Swift’s Friends Who Went Viral During Game 4 of the NBA Finals

The Knicks won Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals in historic fashion Wednesday night, coming back from a 29-point deficit in the second half to beat the Spurs, 107–106, to take a commanding 3–1 lead in the series.

Madison Square Garden was the place to be in New York City last night and the usual big-name celebrities were all there sitting courtside rooting on their favorite team.

But they were also joined for the first time this postseason by a music icon—Taylor Swift. The pop star, who will soon be marrying Travis Kelce (reportedly in the very same building), had one of the best seats in the house and was seen celebrating with two of her friends throughout the game as well as in the moments after OG Anunoby made the game-winning tip-in that will be shown in NBA highlights for the rest of time.

So who were those friends sitting with Swift? The Haim sisters. Let’s get to know them, shall we?

Who are the Haim sisters?

Haim opened for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour. | Sandy Hooper-USA TODAY

The Haim sisters are members of an indie rock band fittingly called, Haim. The band consists of Este (bass guitar, vocals), Danielle (lead vocals, guitar, drums) and Alana Haim (guitar, vocals, keyboard) who are all, also fittingly, sisters.

Este and Alana were the ones sitting next to Swift all night in their coordinated shirts that had fun plays on words while also supporting the Knicks. Danielle Haim was also in attendance and seen with the group before tipoff but it looked like she sat somewhere else during the game.

👀 Check out who was in the building for NBA Finals history! pic.twitter.com/j30FQChZNv — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

The band, which is based in Los Angeles, was originally founded in 2007 but then took a break for a while before reforming in 2012 after Danielle Haim spent some time being a touring guitarist for Jenny Lewis and also Julian Casablancas, the lead singer of The Strokes.

Here is one of Haim’s biggest songs, called “Relationships.” (Some lyrics are NSFW.)

Haim has produced four studio albums and in 2015 were nominated for Best New Artist at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards. While they didn’t win the award (which went to Sam Smith), being nominated was a pretty big deal for the band. Their latest album “I Quit” came out in 2025.

Taylor Swift and the Haim sisters have been friends for a while

Swift has been close friends with the Haim sisters for a while and they’ve been know to have some good times together in recent years. Haim opened for Swift on a number of shows during her Eras Tour in 2023 and often joined her on stage to sing Swift’s song, “No Body, No Crime.”

Here’s a funny video of the four of them in which they poked a little fun of Swift.

They also made a fun TikTok video back at their place after the Knicks’ Game 4 win:

OMG TAYLOR ON THE HAIMS TIK TOK pic.twitter.com/7P1oed991l — Jack (@JackTomo7139) June 11, 2026

Swift is the biggest pop star in the world and it was pretty cool to see her having some fun with her friends while sitting courtside at the NBA Finals. It was a true “celebrities are just like us” moment, except they had much better seats than we would probably have.

What a night for Swift, the Haim sisters and the Knicks. New York will look to win its first NBA championship since 1973 when it faces the Spurs in Game 5 in San Antonio on Saturday night. If the Knicks lose, Game 6 will be back at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

You have to wonder: If the series does return to New York, will Swift and the Haim sisters run it back, too? Seems like a no-brainer to me.

More NBA Finals From Sports Illustrated