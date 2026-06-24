Taylor Swift’s Sweet Surprise for George Kittle at Tight End University Proves They’re BFFs Forever

Taylor Swift dedicated a song to a special NFL player at this year’s concert at Tight End University in Nashville—but it wasn’t to her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

On Tuesday night the Eras Tour pop star put on another show for the lucky attendees of TEU, a three-day summit for NFL tight ends which kicked off its sixth season at Vanderbilt University. Amid ongoing speculation around Swift and Kelce’s high-profile wedding this summer, the Grammy-winning singer stepped onto the stage and gave a special shout-out to TEU co-founder—and new bestie?— George Kittle.

“‘Love Story’, do you want to do ‘Love Story’?” Swift was heard asking the band on stage, referring to one of her most iconic pop-country anthems. “We can do that. You know, we have a special request from a very special tight end who wanted to hear a particular song, and that tight end is named George Kittle.”

🎥| Taylor dedicated Love Story to George Kittle who is a known very big fan of the song!😄pic.twitter.com/HrvrPsFzut — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) June 24, 2026

Here’s her full performance, with Swift cheekily showing off her wedding bling during the very on-the-nose bridge of the song:

“He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring/ And said, "Marry me, Juliet

You'll never have to be alone/ I love you and that's all I really know”

🎥| Full performance of Taylor Swift performing Love Story with Lainey Wilson at TEU! pic.twitter.com/q45Hf8zwkW — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) June 24, 2026

Last year, Swift also showed up for a surprise concert at Tight End University and sang her 2014 hit “Shake It Off,” marking her first live performance since her record-breaking Eras Tour ended its massively popular global run December 2024.

George Kittle confirms he is attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding this summer

This NFL offseason, Swift chose to perform another one of her all-time great hits in honor of her new football-ing friend Kittle. Kittle professed that “Love Story” was his favorite song of Swift’s after he went viral for belting out the lyrics alongside the pop star at last year’s TEU party.

“That's insane. That’s Taylor Swift,” Kittle recalled of the karaoke moment. “That's the most famous person in the world. ... I drank a beer with her, I delivered her a couple tequila drinks throughout the course of the weekend which was cool. ... Couldn't have been more awesome. Just an absolute rockstar person.”

Kittle and his wife Claire revealed they both were invited to Swift and Kelce’s wedding, which is rumored to be taking place later this summer. The two kept their lips zipped regarding any specific details about the nuptials, though Kittle did say he planned on wearing a blue suit.

“He’s the exact same person, like he’s got the great energy, love for the boys,” Kittle said of Kelce’s passion and loyalty to TEU. “But just seeing him always watch [Swift’s] back and always be there for her when she needs anything, it’s just kind of fun to see.”

If there's one thing George Kittle knows about his Tight End University co-founder Travis Kelce, it's that he's loyal — and if there's one thing he doesn't know, it's where Travis and Taylor Swift are getting married. pic.twitter.com/WXNgVqsPBd — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 24, 2026

As for the million-dollar question, will the wedding actually be held at Madison Square Garden?

“I actually asked Travis last night and he laughed at me so...” Kittle said. “I’m half expecting there just to be a jumbo jet on the runway and they put us on a plane somewhere.”

The 49ers star said there was a strict “no gift” policy but was thinking of getting Kelce something special regardless.

“Travis for some reason likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin,” Kittle said. “It sounds expensive, too.”

Anything for his tight end pal, Kelce, and his new ultra-famous friend, Swift. After another Tight End University concert for the books, Kittle and Swift’s friendship is a platonic “love story” in the making.

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